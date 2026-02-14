LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bhopal’s Twisted Love Story Turns Deadly: 33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank

Bhopal: A 33-year-old woman’s decomposed body was recovered from a septic tank in Bhopal’s Nishatpura area on Thursday evening, exposing a chilling case of alleged murder rooted in a troubled relationship. Police claim they solved the case within 24 hours, uncovering a story of love, deceit, blackmail, and a planned cover-up.

Published: February 14, 2026 06:05:31 IST

Bhopal: A 33-year-old woman’s decomposed body was recovered from a septic tank in Bhopal’s Nishatpura area on Thursday evening, exposing a chilling case of alleged murder rooted in a troubled relationship. Police claim they solved the case within 24 hours, uncovering a story of love, deceit, blackmail, and a planned cover-up.

The victim, identified as Ashrafi alias Siya from Maharashtra’s Gondia district, was allegedly strangled by her married partner, Sameer, earlier this week. Her body was stuffed into an iron box and dumped in a septic tank near his Kamla Nagar residence in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Instagram Affair Turns Fatal

According to investigators, Siya and Sameer connected on Instagram about a year ago. Their online conversations reportedly evolved into a relationship, prompting Siya to leave Maharashtra and move to Bhopal nearly three months ago.

Police said Sameer, already married and a father of two, had concealed key facts about his life. Tensions escalated after Siya began living at his home. Frequent arguments reportedly broke out between Siya and Sameer’s wife, with neighbours recalling regular disturbances.

Investigators claim Siya was pressuring Sameer to marry her and had allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh if he refused, along with threats of legal action. The mounting strain reportedly led Sameer’s wife to leave for her parental home in Jabalpur.

Murder And Midnight Disposal

On Monday evening, another heated argument allegedly turned violent. Police believe Sameer strangled Siya in a fit of rage. To eliminate evidence, he allegedly enlisted the help of his brother, mother, and sister.

The body was placed inside an iron box and, under the cover of night between Monday and Tuesday, dumped into a septic tank in a vacant plot near the house.

The crime came to light on Thursday after children playing nearby complained of a foul smell. Residents spotted an iron box floating in the tank and alerted police. Upon inspection, officers discovered Siya’s decomposed body inside.

Arrests Made, Main Accused Absconding

Due to advanced decomposition, visible injury marks were unclear. However, police identified Siya through a distinctive lamp tattoo on her hand and the date “26 May 1992,” believed to be her birth date.

Manoj Patwa, Inspector of Nishatpura police station, said the body appeared to be three to four days old, with preliminary findings indicating strangulation.

While Sameer remains absconding, police have arrested his brother, mother, and sister for allegedly helping dispose of the body. His wife is also under investigation. Officials indicated that further details regarding the motive and sequence of events will emerge after forensic analysis and the post-mortem report.

Police also revealed that Siya had previously been married three times in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, though they stressed that the focus remains on establishing the exact circumstances and accountability in the present case.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 6:05 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS