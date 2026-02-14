LIVE TV
Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta has become Kerala’s youngest organ donor. Her donated organs are set to save five lives, including another infant.

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives (Picture Credits: Facebook)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 14, 2026 02:51:38 IST

Alin Sherin Abraham: In a moving act of courage amid tragedy, 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta has become Kerala’s youngest organ donor. Her donated organs are set to save five lives, including another infant.

Alin was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla along M.C. Road. A car from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle near a junction. She sustained severe injuries, while her mother and grandparents were also seriously hurt.

After initial treatment at hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla, she was shifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on February 7. Doctors declared her brain dead on February 13. In a remarkable decision taken during profound grief, her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, consented to donate her organs.

Organs To Benefit Infants, Children In Thiruvananthapuram

The organ retrieval was carried out at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. The donations include a liver, two kidneys, a heart valve, and two corneas.

The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, making him the youngest liver recipient in Kerala through deceased organ donation. The kidneys will go to a child admitted at the Pediatric Nephrology Ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College’s SAT Hospital.

The heart valve will be transplanted at Sree Chitra Institute in Thiruvananthapuram, while the corneas will remain at Amrita Hospital.

Green Corridor Ensures Swift Organ Transport

The organ transfer was conducted as a coordinated green corridor mission under the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (K-SOTTO), with support from the Home Department.

The ambulance carrying the organs reached Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi in just 3 hours and 15 minutes, nearly half the usual travel time, after police and members of the public cleared the route. Two transplant surgeries are scheduled for the night.

Health Minister Veena George thanked the grieving parents for their humanitarian decision and acknowledged the efforts of healthcare workers, police personnel, and the ambulance team who ensured the life-saving mission was completed successfully.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS