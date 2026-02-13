Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

In a quiet village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, a shocking death that first looked natural has now turned into a chilling murder case. On Wednesday night in Alahdadpur Basaunha village under the Gosainganj police station area, a man named Lal Bahadur rushed his wife to a hospital after she suddenly collapsed at home.

Doctors there declared her dead. At first, it seemed like she had died of natural causes, and Lal Bahadur informed her family about her death.

Suspicion Arises from Relatives in Uttar Pradesh

However, things quickly took a dark turn. Reports say that, when Sunita’s relatives came to the village, they didn’t feel right about her death. They accused Lal Bahadur of hurting her in the past. They told police that Sunita had suffered from physical abuse often during the marriage and had returned to her parents’ home many times because Lal Bahadur was violent.

Police took immediate action. They took Sunita’s body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The results changed everything. The doctors found clear signs that she had been strangled to death. There were no signs of natural illness. That meant this was a murder, not a sudden or unexplained death, as per reports.

After seeing the post-mortem report, police brought Lal Bahadur in for questioning. As per reports, under questioning, he confessed that he had indeed killed his wife. Upon his confession, the police formally arrested him and sent him to judicial custody. Police say that the investigation is still going on, and they are trying to piece together more details about what happened and why he did it.

Similar incidents around India

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a woman and her lover killed her bedridden husband by smothering him with a pillow. They tried to make it look like he died naturally and took him to a hospital, but the post‑mortem revealed clear signs of murder. The woman later confessed to the crime during police questioning.

