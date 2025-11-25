Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

A tragic road accident on Sheikhpura–Sikandra Road (NH-333A) on Tuesday afternoon claimed six lives, including a cancer patient and a nine-year-old boy, triggering massive protests by local residents. The fatal collision occurred when a speeding autorickshaw carrying 12 passengers collided head-on with a truck near Maninda village.

The impact killed four passengers on the spot, while two others died during treatment, police said. Many passengers got trapped inside the mangled autorickshaw as several passersby and villagers rushed in for rescue. Eight victims are still in a critical state at Sadar Hospital.

Victims identified

Those who died included Seema Devi alias Asha Devi (55), who was on her way to Patna for treatment of cancer, and her son Rahul Yadav (27). Ahilya Devi (60) and her granddaughter Nisha Kumari (14) died on the spot. Rajkumar Sahu (45), a Delhi-based worker, lost his life in the crash. Himanshu (9) died during treatment in Pawapuri, taking the casualty figure to six.

While the truck driver fled the scene, the auto driver sustained serious injuries. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred during an attempted overtake, giving the autorickshaw no chance to avoid the speeding truck. Debris lay scattered across the road as villagers struggled to rescue the trapped passengers.

Locals protested

Soon after the crash, anger spilled onto the highway as locals blocked the road, accusing authorities of neglecting road safety and allowing speeding trucks to pass unchecked. The blockade continued for hours until officials assured them of a detailed investigation and measures to prevent similar accidents.

The incident has reignited concerns about rising road fatalities in Bihar, with demands from residents to enforce stricter traffic rules, monitor highways more closely, and take immediate action against reckless driving. Authorities said that further updates would be given only after the inquiry had been completed.

