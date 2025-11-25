LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma operation sindoor Cricket latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

Six people, including a cancer patient and a 9-year-old boy, were killed after an auto and a speeding truck collided on NH-333A in Bihar. Locals blocked the highway in protest, alleging poor road safety as several others remain critically injured.

6 Dead in Auto-Truck Collision. (Photo: Canva)
6 Dead in Auto-Truck Collision. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 25, 2025 20:47:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

A tragic road accident on Sheikhpura–Sikandra Road (NH-333A) on Tuesday afternoon claimed six lives, including a cancer patient and a nine-year-old boy, triggering massive protests by local residents. The fatal collision occurred when a speeding autorickshaw carrying 12 passengers collided head-on with a truck near Maninda village.

The impact killed four passengers on the spot, while two others died during treatment, police said. Many passengers got trapped inside the mangled autorickshaw as several passersby and villagers rushed in for rescue. Eight victims are still in a critical state at Sadar Hospital.

Victims identified

Those who died included Seema Devi alias Asha Devi (55), who was on her way to Patna for treatment of cancer, and her son Rahul Yadav (27). Ahilya Devi (60) and her granddaughter Nisha Kumari (14) died on the spot. Rajkumar Sahu (45), a Delhi-based worker, lost his life in the crash. Himanshu (9) died during treatment in Pawapuri, taking the casualty figure to six.

While the truck driver fled the scene, the auto driver sustained serious injuries. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred during an attempted overtake, giving the autorickshaw no chance to avoid the speeding truck. Debris lay scattered across the road as villagers struggled to rescue the trapped passengers.

Locals protested

Soon after the crash, anger spilled onto the highway as locals blocked the road, accusing authorities of neglecting road safety and allowing speeding trucks to pass unchecked. The blockade continued for hours until officials assured them of a detailed investigation and measures to prevent similar accidents.

The incident has reignited concerns about rising road fatalities in Bihar, with demands from residents to enforce stricter traffic rules, monitor highways more closely, and take immediate action against reckless driving. Authorities said that further updates would be given only after the inquiry had been completed.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Senyar Likely In 48 Hours: Southern States On High Alert, Houses Flooded After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: auto-truck collisionbiharBihar road accidentSheikhpura accident

RELATED News

SHOCKING: Jaipur Vloggers Killed LIVE On Camera After High-Speed Overtake Ends In Crash, Dumper Runs Them Over

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal

Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

‘New India Neither Fears Nor Bows To Terrorism’: PM Modi Cites Op Sindoor, Says ‘Will Not Compromise On Security’

Looking For A Unique Venue For Special Occasion? Namo Bharat Trains Can Now Be Booked For Parties, Pre-Wedding Shoots At THIS Minimum Cost, Check Per Hour Price Here

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Match Full Schedule, Date, Time Table And Venue: India To Clash With Pakistan On Maha Shivratri

What Is Autophagy And Why Sonali Bendre Credits It In Her Cancer-Healing Journey?

Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Has A Better Mileage And Which One Is Spacious? Check These Features Comparison Before You Splurge Your Hard-Earned Money

Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

‘I’ll Disfigure Your Face,’ Lawyer Reveals Crucial Details About How Celina Jaitly Was Abused In Her Marriage, Was Told She Looks Like A Maid

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway
Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway
Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway
Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

QUICK LINKS