Cyclone Senyar Likely In 48 Hours: Southern States On High Alert, Houses Flooded After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

Southern states are bracing for intense weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone ‘Senyar’ within the next 48 hours. The system, currently positioned over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca, is moving west-northwest and may strengthen into a depression over the south Andaman Sea by Monday night.

Tamil Nadu, already battered by widespread rainfall over the last 24 hours, reported waterlogging and flooding in several districts, including parts of Chennai. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, forecasting more heavy rain on Tuesday as the northeast monsoon gains strength.

How Cyclone Senyar Is Forming

According to IMD’s early-morning satellite observations, intense convection persists over the south Andaman Sea and the Strait of Malacca, with wind speeds touching 15–20 knots and gusting to 30 knots. Sea conditions remain moderate but are expected to worsen as the system intensifies.

If upgraded to a cyclonic storm, it will be named ‘Senyar’, meaning lion, a name contributed by the United Arab Emirates for the North Indian Ocean cyclone naming list.

A second weather disturbance is also brewing: an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Comorin is expected to develop into a fresh low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around November 25, further adding to the unstable weather conditions.

State-Wise Weather Forecast

Tamil Nadu

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected between November 24 and 27, with another intense spell anticipated from November 28 to 30. Several low-lying areas in Chennai and neighbouring districts have already been inundated.

Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rain is likely from November 24 to 26, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Lakshadweep

Heavy showers expected on November 24.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Heavy rainfall on November 25 and 29, and very heavy rain between November 26 and 28. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are likely throughout the week.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam

Heavy rain may occur on November 29, intensifying to very heavy rainfall on November 30.

Officials Advise Caution

With Cyclone Senyar likely within 48 hours, authorities across southern coastal states are on alert, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea and urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay prepared. Disaster management teams have been asked to remain on standby as multiple weather systems threaten to bring prolonged spells of rain and strong winds.

