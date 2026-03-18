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Home > Regionals News > Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

A real estate agent was killed in Sector 9 after being shot multiple times at close range.

Daylight Murder Shocks Chandigarh
Daylight Murder Shocks Chandigarh

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 18, 2026 16:17:26 IST

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Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

A 27-year old real estate agent was murdered in daylight outside of a gym in Chandigarh’s sector nine. The victim has been identified as Preet Nagra. 

Police state that the shooting occurred shortly after the victim exited the gym. A group of unknown attackers opened fire on the victim from very close range and shot him numerous times, killing him instantly. The attackers fled immediately following the shooting, passing by numerous witnesses without giving them time to react.  

Witnesses report that the shooting happened within seconds and that they helped the victim but could not save him by the time that first responders arrived.   

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Chandigarh killing suspected as targeted murder

Police reports cite that the murder appears to have been a targeted attack. Investigators are actively pursuing personal or business rival motives of this heinous crime; however, no official statements have been made.  

CCTV footage from cameras located in and around the gym are being reviewed to locate the attackers and trace their escape route. Evidence collection and witness questioning is currently being performed by the police.

According to one of the officers working on the case, police are still trying to figure out what happened and who was behind the homicide; and are also investigating whether or not anyone had conducted previous surveillance of the victim prior to committing the crime.

Fear among Chandigrah residents

Locals of the otherwise busy and prosperous Sector 9 have expressed fears over the level of violence that can happen in a public space during the day, such as this case.

The police have assured locals that they are currently working to identify suspects related to this case, and have been increasing patrols throughout Sector 9 in an attempt to deter similar crimes from occurring in the future.

Also Read: Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight    

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

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Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

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Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds
Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds
Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds
Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

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