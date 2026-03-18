LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

Reduced LPG availability and panic buying have made cylinders high-value targets across multiple cities.

LPG Cylinder Thefts Rise Amid Shortage Across Cities
LPG Cylinder Thefts Rise Amid Shortage Across Cities

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 18, 2026 14:52:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

There has been an increase in the number of LPG cylinder thefts in some of the cities across India due to their decreased availability; houses, including celebrity homes, have been attempted to steal from them. The case of a retired judge who has been robbed is one example.

Retired judge’s home targeted

Reports say that the lack of availability and overall panic among consumers has led to an increase in the value of LPG cylinders and turned them into easy theft targets. In addition, police have reported that in many cases, cylinders have been taken from residential buildings, commercial establishments and even secured locations.

In the most recent occurrence, thieves broke into the home of a retired judge in Bhopal in Lalghati area and stole four empty cylinders, which raises serious safety concerns. The authorities speculated that the perpetrators must have had some prior knowledge regarding the property or were tracking deliveries of cylinders, as most thefts of cylinders are done based on a predetermined plan.

You Might Be Interested In

Pattern seen across cities

Officials have received multiple reports of similar incidents across varied cities indicating that there may be a pattern developed by the continuous supply issues. In some cases, cylinders are being stolen from residences while families are away, while in other situations, thefts are occurring at either the early morning or late night hours.

Police investigations have found that stolen cylinders are being resold in black markets or reused illegally in some instances. Some recent incidents of panic buying related to the shortage of cylinders have caused worsening availability, and therefore increased the possibility of such crimes happening.

Police issue advisory

Therefore police have advised the public to stay vigilant and do not leave their gas cylinders in easily accessible or open areas. Any suspicious activity near gas storage areas or gas deliver points should be reported to authorities. 

Meanwhile, police are searching for the networks responsible for cylinder thefts and are investigating whether or not there is an organised racket involved in the theft and redistribution of cylinders.

The recent cylinder shortages have been linked to multiple larger supply chain disruptions globally. The country has experienced delays in receiving and increased waiting times for delivery of cylinders, increasing public concern about availability.

Also Read: Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH    

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newslatest newsLPG crisis India

RELATED News

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

Varanasi: 14 Arrested For Throwing Leftover Chicken Biryani Into Ganga River During Iftar Party On Boat; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

Who Was Kourosh Kivani? Iran Executes Mossad Spy Accused of Leaking Sensitive Site Photos That Led To Killing Of Top Iranian Officials

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

“Call Me”: Lalit Modi Offers ‘Assistance in Managing Optics’ After Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Make INR 2.34 Cr Bid For Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction

Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Have A Part 3? Aditya Dhar Drops A Big Hint With A Cryptic Post: ‘Don’t Leave Seats Until…’

Bihar Board Result 2026: Where And How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores

Uttam Nagar Murder: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Sparks Huge Row, Downplays Communal Angle In Hindu Man’s Killing, Blames BJP-RSS For Stirring Communal Tensions

Starlink Debuts In Dubai & UAE: Check Price, Speed, Installation Cost, Plans And Availability Of High Speed Internet Connection

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Shubh Muhurat, Pratipada Tithi and Ghatasthapana Time on March 19 | Full Ritual Details

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight
Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight
Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight
Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

QUICK LINKS