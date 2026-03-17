Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in North Delhi after an old iron footbridge collapsed in the Roop Nagar area, causing a woman to fall into a drain. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation soon after the incident. The collapse took place near a residential block in Roop Nagar, where the worn-out footbridge suddenly gave way. The woman, who was on the structure at the time, fell into the drain below, triggering panic among locals.

Residents immediately alerted authorities, following which police and rescue teams reached the spot.

Search And Rescue Efforts Underway

Fire department personnel and other emergency responders began efforts to locate the woman in the drain. The operation continued for several hours as teams worked in difficult conditions. Officials said multiple units were deployed to trace her, given the depth and flow of the drain.

Safety Concerns Over Old Infrastructure

Preliminary inputs suggest the footbridge was old and possibly weak, raising questions over maintenance and safety checks in the area.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the collapse and assess whether negligence played a role. The incident has once again brought focus on the condition of ageing public infrastructure in the capital.

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