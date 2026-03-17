LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani oral sex Delhi Dallupura shooting incident ayatollah ali khamenei apple iphone 18 pro max Abu Dhabi news Afghanistan news ayaan zubair benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in North Delhi after an old iron footbridge collapsed in the Roop Nagar area, causing a woman to fall into a drain. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation soon after the incident.

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway (Via X)
Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 17, 2026 14:27:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in North Delhi after an old iron footbridge collapsed in the Roop Nagar area, causing a woman to fall into a drain. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation soon after the incident. The collapse took place near a residential block in Roop Nagar, where the worn-out footbridge suddenly gave way. The woman, who was on the structure at the time, fell into the drain below, triggering panic among locals.

Residents immediately alerted authorities, following which police and rescue teams reached the spot.

Search And Rescue Efforts Underway

Fire department personnel and other emergency responders began efforts to locate the woman in the drain. The operation continued for several hours as teams worked in difficult conditions. Officials said multiple units were deployed to trace her, given the depth and flow of the drain.

You Might Be Interested In

Safety Concerns Over Old Infrastructure

Preliminary inputs suggest the footbridge was old and possibly weak, raising questions over maintenance and safety checks in the area.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the collapse and assess whether negligence played a role. The incident has once again brought focus on the condition of ageing public infrastructure in the capital.

ALSO READ: ‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Rain Lashes in Chennai; Check Weather Forecast For Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Other Districts

Delhi Weather Today: AQI Drops To 119, GRAP Revoked; Snow In North, Heatwaves In South, And Rain Warnings Across States

UP Student Arrested For Running ISIS Module; Pakistani Handlers Exposed, Shocking Terror Links Uncovered

Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin Among Winners As NDA Sweeps All 5 Rajya Sabha Seats in Bihar, Wins 2 In Odisha, Congress Falters Amid Cross-Voting Drama

No Bilateral Talks With US On Strait Of Hormuz Deployment, India Clarifies After Donald Trump Calls On Countries To Send Warships Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Indian Entertainment Company AVS Secures Exclusive Picasso Licensing Rights in the UAE Through Maison Élan

Get Ready, Spidey Fans! ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Drops Soon — Everything To Know About Cast, Plot & Release

Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

MS Dhoni’s Old Friend James Foster, Gets Major Role In CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Exit, Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Ali Larijani Dead Or Alive After Deadly Israeli Airstrike? IDF Attacks Iran’s Top Security Chief – What We Know

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH
Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH
Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH
Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

QUICK LINKS