Delhi Horror: Drinks At Sanjay Lake Park Turns Deadly As Young Man Stabbed to Death, Friend Critically Injured After Robbery Attempt

A violent robbery bid in Sanjay Lake Park, East Delhi turned deadly on Wednesday night when an unidentified man stabbed two people during an attempted theft, police said. One victim died on the spot, while the other is fighting for his life in hospital.

Reports say that the two young men, Lukha Choudhary (also known as Vikram) and Vakil, were sitting and drinking alcohol in the park under the Pandav Nagar police station area when a lone attacker approached them, according to police. The assailant allegedly tried to rob them, and when Lukha resisted, he was stabbed multiple times. Vakil was stabbed as well before the attacker fled the scene.

The Accused Took The Phone Of The Victim

Lukha was pronounced dead at the scene, while Vakil was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with serious wounds and is currently in critical condition, officials said. The exact timing and sequence of events are still being pieced together by the Delhi police.

Lukha’s wife, Kanchan, told reporters that she began searching for her husband late at night when he didn’t return home. She said the attacker snatched his phone and money, adding to the family’s pain. “When he did not return home, I started searching for him. The accused had snatched his phone and money,” she said.

Delhi Police Launches Investigation

Police have taken Lukha’s body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination at the hospital. Several police teams are now scouring the area for clues. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and have spoken with locals to identify and arrest the attacker.

A senior officer said teams are working to trace the suspect. They are analysing the evidence from nearby cameras and eyewitness accounts will be key in tracking him down.

Growing Knife Violence In Delhi

This stabbing comes amid rising concerns about knife attacks and violent robberies across Delhi. Police recently launched a crackdown on online knife sales after several recent murders that involved weapons ordered over the internet.

Recently on February 3, a delivery executive was killed by minors with a knife, and there have been other stabbing murders in nearby East Delhi neighbourhoods.

