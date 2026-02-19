LIVE TV
Home > India > Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

A 14 year old girl in Uttar Pradesh gave birth at home after being repeatedly raped and threatened by her neighbor, Maulana Islam, who exploited her while she was alone. The police arrested the accused after the father of the victim filed a formal complaint following her birth.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 19, 2026 15:40:24 IST

Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

In a horrifying incident in Pilkhuwa Kotwali region of Uttar Pradesh, a 14 year old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbor who is a Maulana Islam. The victim, who is the daughter of a laborer in the village, was a victim of sexual assaults when she was left home alone on multiple occasions. The accused allegedly employed threats in order to make her shut up and the young girl was so scared that she could not report the abuse to her family several months later.

What Happened Here?

Then the situation came to the boiling point on February 14, when the teenager started feeling severe pain in the abdomen. Her family took her to a privately owned hospital, and doctors caused her family to be shocked to discover that the girl was pregnant. Soon after the minor went back home after the visit to the medical facility, she gave birth to a baby girl. The young mother and her newborn have been taken to a One Stop Centre and are in stable health, although the ordeal was a traumatic experience to the local authorities.

Accused Maulana Islam Arrested

After the father of the victim had lodged a complaint, the police added a First Information Report (FIR) on February 17. The probe encompassed medical check ups and statements made by the survivor and her relatives were recorded. The police moved on with all speed and Maulana Islam was arrested on 18 February. He is going through the court system and is charged on the provisions of the law that are applicable because as a community struggles with the extent of the betrayal and maltreatment.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:40 PM IST
Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

QUICK LINKS