LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Diwali is near at hand, thousands of commuters are facing prolonged travel times and grueling congestion, especially around popular markets and malls.

Festive Shopping and Wedding Season Cause Heavy Congestion Across NCR (Photo: ANI)
Festive Shopping and Wedding Season Cause Heavy Congestion Across NCR (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 16, 2025 16:41:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

As the Diwali festive season approaches its climax, Delhi-NCR is under huge traffic jams with lengthy snarls running on major routes in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. Diwali is near at hand, thousands of commuters are enduring prolonged travel times and grueling congestion, especially around popular markets and malls.

90-Minute Commute Even at Midnight

Traffic jams in the past few days have become more severe across Delhi-NCR. What is normally a 30-minute ride from Gurugram to Delhi is taking more than 90 minutes even at midnight.

Official agencies blame the jams on Diwali season rush shopping, wedding season preparations, and increased market pedestrian visits.

Commuters claim the condition is abnormal, with cars moving at a snail’s pace even on arterial roads which normally handle well even during off-peak hours.

Delhi Marketplaces Turn Into Traffic Hotspots

From Lajpat Nagar and Chandni Chowk to Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Connaught Place, prime shopping centers in Delhi are seeing a record influx of tourists. These crowded places have become virtual parking spaces, with traffic jams stretching for kilometers.

“Huge footfalls at wholesale markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar. Even CP is full of people. I walked 3.5 km from India Gate to Outer Circle because traffic barely moved,” a user posted on X, detailing the trouble many are going through. 

Traffic Police Issue Advisories, Deploy Extra Personnel

Diwali Traffic Jams Delhi Gurugram Noida: Traffic police units in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida have also released advisories asking people to advance plan travel, avoid rush hours, and travel by public transport whenever feasible.

More personnel have been stationed near high-traffic areas especially around metro stations, markets, and shopping malls to control vehicular flow. In spite of this, prolonged jams still infuriate commuters.

A commuter pointed out on X: “Sirs, I ask again, with whose permission are these 15-30 buses being parked, blocking half the road,” highlighting how parked vehicles in Dwarka are aggravating congestion.

Commuters Take to Social Media to Vent Frustration

Social media sites are filled with photos and complaints from stranded commuters. From Rajpath to Connaught Place and ITO, users posted images of slow-moving traffic and requested improved planning before the festive season.

Several have recommended temporary parking prohibitions and improved lane management in densely populated market areas to streamline the situation.

Traffic Woes Likely to Continue Till Wedding Season

Authorities indicate that the congestion is likely to persist throughout the week with Diwali shopping at its peak. With the wedding season getting underway shortly after the festival, the Delhi-NCR roads are likely to experience pressure well into November.

For now, commuters are advised to start early, use the Metro for market visits, and avoid driving into crowded commercial zones. Until the festive fervour subsides, patience seems to be the only way forward for Delhi’s traffic-weary residents.

ALSO READ: Mehendi Competition On Diwali? Viral Video Shows Office Diwali Celebration

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Traffic JamdiwaliDiwali 2025Gurugram Traffic Jam news

RELATED News

Agra Shocker: Teacher Gave Student Phone, Sent Her Obscene Photos, Videos

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Turakapalem 45 Mysterious Deaths: YSRCP Slams Government, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation Per Family

Mass Suicide Attempt: 25 Transgenders Consume Phenyl In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Reason Is Alleged Rape, Blackmail

Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As “#ILoveZubeen” Trends Across The State

LATEST NEWS

Chennai Blitz Hold Nerve to Beat Ahmedabad in PVL Classic

Salesforce jumps as $60 billion forecast eases revenue growth concerns

J&K Police Seize 18 TRF Posters, Arrest Two During Naka Checking in Magam

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Tears Up Neelam Giri’s Letter In Captaincy Task, Leaving Fans Shocked!

Fossil shares plunge 40% on extension of deadline for debt exchange offer

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

BNY's profit jumps on fee growth

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected
Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected
Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected
Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected
QUICK LINKS