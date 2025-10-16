Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

As the Diwali festive season approaches its climax, Delhi-NCR is under huge traffic jams with lengthy snarls running on major routes in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. Diwali is near at hand, thousands of commuters are enduring prolonged travel times and grueling congestion, especially around popular markets and malls.

90-Minute Commute Even at Midnight

Traffic jams in the past few days have become more severe across Delhi-NCR. What is normally a 30-minute ride from Gurugram to Delhi is taking more than 90 minutes even at midnight.

Official agencies blame the jams on Diwali season rush shopping, wedding season preparations, and increased market pedestrian visits.

Commuters claim the condition is abnormal, with cars moving at a snail’s pace even on arterial roads which normally handle well even during off-peak hours.

Delhi Marketplaces Turn Into Traffic Hotspots

From Lajpat Nagar and Chandni Chowk to Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Connaught Place, prime shopping centers in Delhi are seeing a record influx of tourists. These crowded places have become virtual parking spaces, with traffic jams stretching for kilometers.

“Huge footfalls at wholesale markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar. Even CP is full of people. I walked 3.5 km from India Gate to Outer Circle because traffic barely moved,” a user posted on X, detailing the trouble many are going through.

Traffic Police Issue Advisories, Deploy Extra Personnel

Diwali Traffic Jams Delhi Gurugram Noida: Traffic police units in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida have also released advisories asking people to advance plan travel, avoid rush hours, and travel by public transport whenever feasible.

More personnel have been stationed near high-traffic areas especially around metro stations, markets, and shopping malls to control vehicular flow. In spite of this, prolonged jams still infuriate commuters.

A commuter pointed out on X: “Sirs, I ask again, with whose permission are these 15-30 buses being parked, blocking half the road,” highlighting how parked vehicles in Dwarka are aggravating congestion.

Commuters Take to Social Media to Vent Frustration

Social media sites are filled with photos and complaints from stranded commuters. From Rajpath to Connaught Place and ITO, users posted images of slow-moving traffic and requested improved planning before the festive season.

Several have recommended temporary parking prohibitions and improved lane management in densely populated market areas to streamline the situation.

Traffic Woes Likely to Continue Till Wedding Season

Authorities indicate that the congestion is likely to persist throughout the week with Diwali shopping at its peak. With the wedding season getting underway shortly after the festival, the Delhi-NCR roads are likely to experience pressure well into November.

For now, commuters are advised to start early, use the Metro for market visits, and avoid driving into crowded commercial zones. Until the festive fervour subsides, patience seems to be the only way forward for Delhi’s traffic-weary residents.

