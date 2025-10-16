LIVE TV
Mehendi Competition On Diwali? Viral Video Shows Office Diwali Celebration

Mehendi Competition On Diwali? Viral Video Shows Office Diwali Celebration

A viral video from an office Diwali celebration has taken social media by storm, showing employees participating in a fun Mehendi competition. As workplaces across India gear up for Diwali, many are organizing cultural events and gifting activities to spread festive cheer among employees.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 16, 2025 04:11:08 IST

As the festival of Diwali approaches, many offices across India are celebrating the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. Workplaces are organising cultural programs, games, and gifting events to bring smiles to employees’ faces.

Along with Diwali gift surprises, several organisations have planned special activities to make the festival more engaging for their staff. Videos showing these celebrations have gone viral on social media, with employees sharing glimpses of their decorated offices, festive outfits, and fun-filled moments.

Mehendi Competition Goes Viral on Social Media

In one viral Instagram video, an office organised a Mehendi application competition as part of its Diwali celebration. The video shows employees enthusiastically applying intricate Mehendi designs on each other’s hands, turning the workspace into a festive zone.

Many offices have adopted similar ideas, including rangoli-making contests, traditional dress days, and diya painting. These cultural events have become a fun way to bring employees together and celebrate Indian traditions within the corporate environment.

Diwali Spirit Spreads Across Workplaces

The video has gained wide attention online, with viewers praising companies for promoting festive spirit and cultural bonding among staff. Many employees also shared clips of their own office celebrations, showcasing beautifully decorated spaces and festive snacks.

As more such videos emerge, Diwali office celebrations continue to trend on Instagram and other social media platforms. These celebrations highlight how workplaces are finding creative ways to blend work with culture and joy.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:11 AM IST
