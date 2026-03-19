Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Kerala To Celebrate Festival On Friday After Shawwal Moon Sighting, Markets See Last-Minute Rush

Eid will be celebrated across Kerala on Friday following the sighting of the Shawwal new moon on Thursday night marking the conclusion of Ramadan. Religious authorities in Kerala have confirmed this lunar witness, confirming that the festival of Eid will be celebrated throughout the state.

After the sunset on Thursday night, mosques and community leaders in Kerala confirmed the Shawwal lunar witness. As a result, many thousands of people from across the state will now prepare for Eid prayers on Friday morning at the various and numerous mosques, Eidegans and community centres that are available to them.

Rush in Kerala Markets Ahead of Eid

After the Shawwal announcement was made, there was an immediate increase in activity around all of the business and market places throughout Kerala. Many people rushed to the shops and markets to purchase everything they needed for Eid including clothes, food and gifts. Bakeries, meat markets and grocery stores will have many patrons up until and including the start of the traditional Eid feast.

In addition to the activities and preparations for Eid, religious leaders also reminded the citizens of the significance of the true meaning of this festival. During their announcements of Eid, the religious leaders stated that “Eid is a celebration of love, unity and sharing with those less fortunate.” They also stressed the importance of giving Zakat al-fitr before the Eid prayers so that everyone will be able to celebrate Eid.

Security and Arrangements in Place Ahead Of Eid

Law enforcement officials are preparing for crowds that will gather at prayer areas across the country, and have developed plans to manage those gatherings in a safe way. In most of the major cities around the country, there have been special planning, traffic flow and security measures established for your local kind to ensure that the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration is conducted as smoothly as possible.

The Eid-ul-Fitr holiday represents the conclusion of a month of fasting, praying, and reflecting on one another during Ramadan. This celebration represents one of the most important holidays for Muslims, which symbolizes being thankful, being with one another and providing help.

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