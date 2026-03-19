When Is Eid Moon Sighting In India? Check City-Wise Chand Raat Timings, Delhi To Hyderabad, Moon Visibility Window And Other Details

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon is set to take place on the evening of March 19, 2026 (Thursday) across India. Chand Raat, which marks the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, is observed on the same night the new moon is sighted.

If the crescent becomes visible this evening, Chand Raat will be celebrated tonight, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 20. However, if the moon is not sighted, Chand Raat will be observed the following evening, pushing Eid celebrations to March 21.

Moon Sighting Process Underway in Hyderabad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan has begun its crucial meeting in Hyderabad to determine the commencement of Shawwal and confirm the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India.

Observers have gathered at major Eidgahs with telescopes to sight the crescent moon, and the official announcement regarding the sighting is expected around 7:30 PM, once reports from across the country are verified.

City-Wise Chand Raat Timings in India

Moon sightings will begin shortly after sunset in different parts of the country, with timings varying slightly due to geographical differences. In Delhi, the sunset is expected around 6:32 PM, offering a viewing window between approximately 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM.

Lucknow is likely to witness sunset around 6:17 PM, while in Hyderabad it is expected around 6:27 PM. Kolkata will see an earlier sunset at about 5:47 PM, with the ideal viewing window extending till around 6:20 PM. In southern and western cities, Chennai may experience sunset around 6:20 PM, while Mumbai’s viewing window is expected to stretch from around 6:45 PM to 7:15 PM.

Best Time to Spot the Eid Moon

The crescent moon is typically visible just after sunset, during a short period often referred to as the “golden window.” This window usually lasts between 20 to 40 minutes after sunset, when the sky is dark enough for the thin crescent to be visible but not completely obscured. Observers are advised to look towards the western horizon, where the moon is most likely to appear.

Why Moon Sighting Timings Differ Across Cities

The timing and visibility of the moon differ from city to city due to multiple factors. Geographic location plays a key role, as latitude and longitude affect how early or late the moon becomes visible.

Weather conditions, including cloud cover and humidity, can also impact visibility, along with atmospheric clarity. Because of these variables, some regions may confirm the moon sighting earlier than others.

Eid 2026 Date in India: March 20 or 21?

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India depends entirely on the moon sighting. If the crescent moon is sighted on March 19, Eid will be celebrated on March 20. If the moon is not visible, the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will then be observed on March 21.

The final confirmation will be made by official moon sighting committees after verifying reports.

Significance of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr

Chand Raat marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and signals the beginning of Eid celebrations. The night holds cultural and emotional significance, as people step out for last-minute shopping, prepare festive meals, and gather with family and friends.

Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated the following day, is marked by special prayers, charity, and community celebrations, making it one of the most important festivals in Islam.

Tips for Better Moon Sighting

For a clearer view of the crescent moon, observers should look towards the western horizon immediately after sunset and choose open areas with minimal light pollution.

Using binoculars or telescopes can improve visibility, especially in areas with slight haze. Clear skies and favorable weather conditions further increase the chances of successfully sighting the moon.

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