Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu's Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, 'Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter's Grave'

Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu’s Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, ‘Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter’s Grave’

Freshly dug soil, a lit lamp, rice grains, a sliced lemon and raw meat were found near the grave of three-year-old Piya Sahu in Mahudbi village, Balod district. The discovery triggered fear and anger among villagers.

Disturbing Discovery At Child’s Grave In Chhattisgarh (Image: Representative photo)
Disturbing Discovery At Child’s Grave In Chhattisgarh (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 15, 2026 21:31:03 IST

Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu’s Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, ‘Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter’s Grave’

A shocking incident has sent waves of fear and outrage through Mahudbi village in Balod district of Chhattisgarh after something horrifying was found at the grave of a three-year-old girl. Early on Sunday morning, a farmer walking to his field noticed freshly dug soil, a lit lamp, rice grains, a sliced lemon, and a piece of raw meat near the burial site of the girl. The grave belonged to Piya Sahu. The discovery left villagers scared and angry, with many worrying that someone may have tampered with the grave.

Family Alleges Attempt To Dig Up Grave

According to reports, Piya was buried about three months ago after she died of an illness. Her family had tried to cope with their loss, but this discovery reopened old wounds. When villagers saw the objects around the grave, items often associated with ritual practices, a crowd gathered quickly at the site. People feared that someone might have tried to dig up the child’s body in the middle of the night, possibly for superstitious or occult reasons.

Reports say that Piya’s father, Jitendra Sahu, described the moment in his own painful words. “Someone tried to dig up my daughter’s grave in the dead of night. This is inhumane,” he said, demanding a thorough investigation. He also asked the authorities to excavate the grave immediately to check if his daughter’s body had been disturbed in any way.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have deployed a heavy presence in the village to keep calm and investigate. The Haldi police outpost in charge, Nand Kumar Sahu, confirmed that the family has filed an official complaint. He said that once they receive permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, they will dig up the grave and examine every detail of the case, as per reports. 

The incident has reignited concerns about superstition-linked crimes in the state. Despite laws such as the Witchcraft Atrocities (Prevention) Act of 2005, similar disturbing cases continue to occur in rural areas.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 9:31 PM IST
