Home > Regionals > West Bengal Tragedy: 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Found Hanging In Durgapur Hostel Room, Father Says Family Not Informed By College

Late on Saturday night in Durgapur, West Bengal, a first-year MBBS student, 22-year-old Lavanya Pratap from Patna, Bihar, was found hanging in his hostel room at a private medical college.

Published: February 15, 2026 14:59:12 IST

Late on Saturday night in Durgapur, West Bengal, a first‑year MBBS student was found dead in his hostel room after friends broke in and discovered him hanging. 

As per reports, the student has been identified as 22‑year‑old Lavanya Pratap from Patna in Bihar. He had gone inside his room at a private medical college in the evening. His phone stopped answering calls. His parents were worried and tried reaching him again and again, but there was no reply. 

Student Found Dead In Hostel Room

Lavanya’s friends on campus also tried calling him. When none of the calls worked, they became scared and forced open the locked hostel door. Inside, they saw Lavanya hanging and immediately informed the police.

The body was taken into custody and kept at a hospital. It was later sent for a post‑mortem examination on Sunday. The campus was tense, and many students walked quietly in the corridors, processing what had happened.

Father Raises Questions

His father, Anil Kumar, spoke bitterly about the whole situation. According to reports, He said the family was not informed quickly by the college. “When my son did not pick up the phone, I contacted his friends,” he said. “They broke open the door and found him.” Kumar also questioned the college’s role in supporting students who stay far from family. “Students come from other states. Their safety and mental wellbeing are the college’s responsibility,” he said.

Reports say that Kumar also said that Lavanya had been very stressed after his latest exam results. He believed that there was a big difference between his written exam marks (around 50) and the practical marks (just five). He even asked for a re‑evaluation of the practical marks and was waiting for the next exam in March. The father also alleged that some teachers behaved badly with students, which added extra pressure.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating and are questioning friends and family to understand the full circumstances. No official explanation has come yet from the college management.

This is not the only time an MBBS or student’s life has ended this way. In recent years, similar tragedies have happened across India. A 23‑year‑old MBBS student in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur was found hanging in his hostel, with police saying he was under deep stress over his performance. 

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 2:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS