Home > Regionals > Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: Police Action Intensifies With 5 Arrests And ₹5 Crore Fine On Contractor After 1 Death

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: The Government was criticised by the Opposition on the safety lapse part whereas a local MLA accused the government of negligence which had been raised in the past during checks.

Mumbai Metro Accident: Slab Falls In Mulund (Images: X)
Mumbai Metro Accident: Slab Falls In Mulund (Images: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 15, 2026 07:42:47 IST

The death of a 46 year old man and injuries to three others occurred when a section of a parapet of an under construction Metro line caved in collapsing on vehicles that were passing by on the road below in the Mulund area in Mumbai on Saturday, the officials said. This accident took place in LBS Road as a portion of the Metro 4 elevated area collapsed on an autorickshaw and a car. The victim was found as Ramdhani Yadav who was the one sitting in the back seat of the autorickshaw. Rajkumar Yadav who was the driver is in critical condition, and two others were injured and reported to be stable. After the incident, five people associated with the project were arrested by the police.

Reacting to this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed a thorough investigation and promised the injured victim ₹5 lakh compensation, and medical aid to the family that the attack affected. Financier Reliance Infrastructure Astaldi JV and its sub contractor Milan Road Buildtech LLP were fined 5 crores by the Mumbai Metropolitan region Development Authority (MMRDA). Hill International was one of the consortium of general consultants who were fined 1 crore. The work on the affected section has been put on hold and a high level committee has been constituted to investigate the construction procedure, quality regulation and adherence to safety measures.

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse

The government announced that five people, including senior managers and supervisors of the sub contractor, a project manager of the consulting firm have been arrested. One of the MMRDA executive engineers is suspended too. The Government was criticised by the Opposition on the safety lapse part whereas a local MLA accused the government of negligence which had been raised in the past during checks. Authorities also said that safety inspections will now take place in all Metro construction sites to eliminate unfortunate incidents and further enforce a more restrictive control on contractors and consultants of the project.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles, 1 Dead And 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 7:42 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS