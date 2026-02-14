LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles, 1 Dead And 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

On Saturday afternoon, a portion of an under-construction Metro Line 4 pillar crashed onto LBS Road in Mulund West, near the Johnson & Johnson factory. The incident happened around 12:15–12:20 pm when a heavy cement slab fell on an autorickshaw and a nearby car.

Mumbai Metro Accident: Slab Falls In Mulund (Images: X)
Mumbai Metro Accident: Slab Falls In Mulund (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 14, 2026 15:09:59 IST

On Saturday afternoon in Mulund West, Mumbai, a piece of a metro pillar under construction suddenly broke off and crashed down on the busy road below. It happened right on LBS Road near the Johnson & Johnson factory, where people and vehicles were moving as usual. 

Reports say that around 12:15–12:20 pm, a heavy cement slab from the under‑construction Metro Line 4 pillar fell straight down onto an autorickshaw and a nearby car, crushing them under its weight.

Mumbai Metro Mishap: Injuries And Rescue Efforts

The autorickshaw was moving on the road when the big slab of concrete gave way without warning. Witnesses said the three‑wheeler was “completely smashed” and bystanders rushed to help as the debris scattered across the road. As per reports, a fire brigade official later told reporters that three to four people were feared injured. Emergency teams including police, fire brigade, local Metro staff and ambulances quickly reached the spot.

One of the injured people, believed to be the autorickshaw driver, didn’t survive and was declared dead at the hospital, local Marathi media reported. Three others were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, the officials did not confirm any casualties. 

Mumbai Metro Incident: MMRDA’s Official Statement

There are no long statements yet about exactly why the slab fell, but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) posted online that the collapse happened near Pier P196 of the Metro project.

In its update, MMRDA confirmed that part of the screed or parapet segment came down from above and hit a passing auto‑rickshaw. It said that the injured were shifted to the hospital and that teams are now on the ground securing the site and helping with rescue and relief work.

People who were nearby said they heard a loud crash and rushed to see what had happened. One local shopkeeper said, “We were just a couple of meters away when we heard a loud thud. It felt like an earthquake for a second. How can such heavy blocks just drop like that while traffic is moving below?”

Mumbai Metro: Similar Incidents In The Past

This isn’t the first time there have been safety problems around Mumbai’s metro construction. Last year, a steel reinforcement cage for another metro pillar in Chembur collapsed, however no one was hurt that time. There have also been accidents on metro work sites in nearby Thane and Bhiwandi, including one where an iron rod fell and seriously injured an autorickshaw passenger’s head at a different metro corridor project.

For now, families of the injured are waiting for updates. The authorities have said they will investigate what went wrong.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:54 PM IST
