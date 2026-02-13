Massive Fire Engulfs A Paint Factory In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Punjab: A major fire broke out at a paint manufacturing unit near Bhawani Nagar on Thursday night, triggering panic in the surrounding area and prompting a swift emergency response.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

Five Fire Tenders Deployed

According to fire department authorities, the blaze started late at night. Thick plumes of smoke and towering flames were seen rising from the factory premises, raising concerns among nearby residents.

Hoshiarpur, Punjab: A fire broke out at a paint manufacturing factory on Chintpurni Road, Hoshiarpur. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing pic.twitter.com/onzy1DSr2H — IANS (@ians_india) February 12, 2026

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Firefighters worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Nearby Houses Under Threat

The factory, located on Chintpurni Road, is situated close to residential properties. Officials said the intensity of the flames posed a risk to several nearby houses.

Police teams and civil defence volunteers were deployed to secure the area, manage crowds, and assist residents as a precautionary measure.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities said efforts to fully extinguish the blaze were still underway, and a detailed investigation will follow once the situation is stabilised.

