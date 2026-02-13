LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Naval Dockyard: A massive fire broke out inside the Naval Dockyard in South Mumbai on Thursday night, triggering a swift emergency response. Officials said the blaze was reported at the Survey Yard building inside the dockyard premises in Colaba, located opposite the Gateway of India.

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 00:25:51 IST

Naval Dockyard: A massive fire broke out inside the Naval Dockyard in South Mumbai on Thursday night, triggering a swift emergency response. Officials said the blaze was reported around 10:15 pm at the Survey Yard building inside the dockyard premises in Colaba, located opposite the Gateway of India.

Naval fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, and the flames were brought under control without any reported injuries.

Swift Response Prevents Major Damage

According to initial information, Naval personnel rushed to the spot soon after the fire was detected. Emergency teams acted quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures within the high-security zone.

Visuals shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from the premises, drawing attention from residents and tourists in the vicinity. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Ahmedabad: 100 Rescued After Blaze At Commercial Complex

In a separate incident earlier in the day, nearly 100 people were rescued after a fire broke out at an 11-storey commercial building in Ahmedabad.

The blaze started on the fourth floor of the Shivalik Highstreet building in the Vastrapur area, reportedly inside a real estate office. Thick smoke quickly filled the staircases, prompting occupants to rush to the terrace for safety.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services deployed 13 fire tenders for the operation. Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said all those trapped were safely evacuated within an hour. No injuries were reported.

Officials added that foam seating materials inside the office contributed to the dense smoke, intensifying panic among those inside.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 12:25 AM IST
