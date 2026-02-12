LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 'Is This Really Happening?' Viral Video Shows Cigarettes And Bidis Passed Around Like Appetisers At Wedding, Leaves Internet Stunned – Watch

A wedding video went viral after guests were served cigarettes, bidis and gutka on trays instead of regular starters.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 12, 2026 17:58:38 IST

A wedding video from India has taken social media by surprise after showing a very unusual thing being offered to guests, The wedding video shows trays full of cigarettes, bidis and gutka instead of traditional starters and snacks. The clip, shared online, quickly went viral and sparked surprise, humour and debate among thousands of users.

As soon as the wedding video was posted, it went viral. In the footage, a waiter is seen walking through a crowd at a wedding with a large tray stacked with packets of gutka, cigarettes and bidis. Guests casually reach out and pick up the tobacco products, much like how starters or appetizers are usually served at a reception.

Social media asks “Is This Really Happening?”

As the wedding video plays, the woman filming can be heard expressing her disbelief. “Is this really happening?” she asks aloud, echoing the reaction of many viewers online who could hardly believe what they were seeing. As per reports, the video has already crossed hundreds of thousands of views and continues to attract comments and reactions.

As per reports, people have responded very differently in the comments section. Some were clearly shocked and questioned the choice to serve tobacco in this way. Others tried to explain that this might not be so strange in certain parts of India.

Mixed Reactions Online to wedding video

A number of social media users pointed out that offering cigarettes, bidis or gutka during gatherings is actually a custom in some rural areas, especially in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. In those communities, distributing tobacco products is sometimes seen as a gesture of welcome and respect, especially for older guests. Some compared it to serving tea or sweets in more urban wedding settings.

Reports say that, not all reactions to wedding video were serious. Many commenters took a humorous angle, joking about the situation. A few joked that after recent increases in cigarette prices, getting them for free at a wedding might feel like a “luxury experience” or a special kind of wedding gift. Others playfully suggested that at some gatherings, the hospitality might as well include chai, hookah and cigarettes to keep people comfortable for long hours.

The video has opened up broader conversations about how traditions and customs can vary widely across different regions of India. What some people find unusual or surprising might be completely normal in other cultural settings.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 5:58 PM IST
