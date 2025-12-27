LIVE TV
Greater Noida Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Student Dies After AI Cheating Allegation In Exam, School Accused Of Mental Harassment

A 16-year-old Class 10 student in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide after being questioned over AI use during exams. Parents allege mental harassment by school authorities. Police are investigating, and CCTV footage has been reviewed.

Class 10 student in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide. (Photo: Canva)
Class 10 student in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 27, 2025 16:08:45 IST

A 16-year-old Class 10 student in Greater Noida West allegedly died by suicide on December 23 after being questioned by her school authorities over the suspected use of AI tools during a pre-board examination. The incident has sparked serious allegations of mental harassment and abetment against the school officials.

Questioned Over Alleged Exam Misconduct

Police reports stated that the student was called in by the school administration after invigilators detected her using a mobile phone during the exam, allegedly to access AI-assisted answers. She was first questioned by teachers and later by the principal regarding the alleged violation of examination rules.

Parents Allege Mental Harassment by School

According to the student’s father, the school’s approach caused extreme emotional distress. He filed a complaint accusing the principal and teachers of mental harassment and public humiliation, claiming the questioning pushed the teenager to take her own life.

School Rejects Allegations, Maintains Professional Conduct

The school, however, rejected these allegations. Officials stated that the student’s phone was confiscated in line with CBSE exam rules and that any reprimand was brief and professional. The principal denied humiliating the student or verbally abusing her.

CCTV Footage and Probe Underway

Police confirmed that CCTV footage from the school has been handed over for investigation. Statements from teachers, staff, and students are being recorded to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the questioning and the events that followed. Further action will depend on whether the questioning crossed permissible disciplinary limits.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 13,892 students died by suicide in India in 2023. Over the last decade, student suicides have increased by 65%, now accounting for more than 8% of all suicides in the country, highlighting growing concerns over academic pressure and mental health.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS