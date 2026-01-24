Greater Noida Tragedy: Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel’s Fourth Floor Following Father’s Scolding Over Drunken Return; Protests Turn Violent

Noida: A second-year BTech student tragically lost his life after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hostel in Knowledge Park-3, Greater Noida, on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Udit Soni, a resident of Bhognipur in Jhansi district.

Incident Triggered By Scolding Over Alcohol

According to police sources, Udit returned to the hostel late at night with friends Chetan and Kuldeep after consuming alcohol. Hostel authorities reportedly reprimanded him for violating hostel rules and recorded a video of the incident, which was later shared with his father, Vijay Soni.

Following a phone conversation with his father, who allegedly warned that Udit could be removed from the college rolls and called back home, Udit appeared visibly distressed. Shortly afterward, he is said to have jumped from the fourth floor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police Investigation Underway

Police reached the hostel immediately after receiving the information and completed legal formalities at the site. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination in the presence of family members. Senior police officers also visited the hostel, recorded statements from students, and assessed the situation to maintain calm.

An FIR is being registered based on a complaint received from the family, and authorities are probing the exact circumstances leading to Udit’s death. Police officials confirmed that several witnesses are being questioned to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident.

Student Protests Turn Violent

Following the tragedy, some students reportedly vandalized hostel property and buses in protest. There are allegations that Udit may have been physically assaulted by the hostel warden and owner, with claims that he was thrown from the roof. Police are investigating these claims as part of the ongoing inquiry.

