Gurugram Horror: 19-Year-Old Brutally Beats Live-In Partner Over ‘Cheating’ Suspicion, Biotech Student Critical At AIIMS Delhi, Boyfriend Arrested

Gurugram: In a disturbing incident from Gurugram, a 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner, a biotechnology student at a private university. The victim, who hails from Tripura, is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, after sustaining multiple injuries.

The accused, identified as Shivam, a resident of Delhi, was taken into custody by Gurugram Police from a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69.

Argument Escalates Into Violence

According to police officials, the couple had met in September 2025 and were in a live-in relationship. Their families were reportedly in discussions regarding their marriage.

However, late at night, an argument broke out between the two over an undisclosed matter. Investigators said the altercation quickly turned violent, with the accused allegedly accusing the victim of infidelity and physically assaulting her.

Doctors who examined the woman confirmed multiple serious injury marks on her body. She was initially treated locally before being referred to AIIMS, Delhi, for advanced medical care. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Another Similar Case

In a separate case earlier this month, a Valentine’s Day outing in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, ended in tragedy when a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who initially attempted to portray the incident as a robbery.

The victim, Mahak, was found dead after her husband, Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant, contacted police late at night claiming that unknown assailants had attacked them while they were returning from dinner.

Inconsistencies Expose False Robbery Claim

Police officials said they grew suspicious after noticing inconsistencies in Dhawan’s account. He reportedly changed his version of events multiple times and failed to provide credible details about the alleged attackers.

Under sustained questioning, Dhawan eventually confessed to killing his wife. Investigators said he had been suspicious of Mahak’s character, which allegedly led to frequent disputes. Mahak worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram.

Her father, Krishna Kathuria, said he had suspected his son-in-law from the outset.

According to police, Dhawan wore gloves during the crime to avoid leaving fingerprints. He allegedly strangled Mahak and then slit her throat with scissors. Officers said the murder occurred shortly after the couple had spent Valentine’s Day evening together.

ALSO READ: Who Was Ricky AJ Syngkon? 54‑Year‑Old Shillong MP Collapses And Dies Playing Football