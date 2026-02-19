Who Was Ricky AJ Syngkon? 54‑Year‑Old Shillong MP Collapses And Dies Playing Football

Ricky AJ Syngkon, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Shillong, breathed his last on Thursday after collapsing while playing a casual game of football, shocking political circles and residents across Meghalaya. The 54‑year‑old MP was rushed to Robert Hospital after he collapsed on the field, but doctors declared him dead soon after arrival. Several reports say that he died of cardiac arrest.

Ricky Syngkon’s untimely death has left many in grief, from fellow lawmakers to ordinary citizens who saw him as a strong voice for the people of Shillong. Reports say that officials from the East Khasi Hills district administration and political leaders, including Voice of the People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Basaiawmoit and Mawhati MLA Charles Marngnar were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing the news.

Ricky Syngkon was an academic as well

Ricky Syngkon was born and raised in Meghalaya. He was not just a politician but also an academic. He taught economics as an assistant professor and held a doctorate degree before entering politics. This earned him respect in both academic and public spheres.

Ricky Syngkon had won the Shillong Lok Sabha seat in 2024 as a candidate of the regional Voice of the People Party. He defeated senior leaders by a huge margin. His success was seen as part of a shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

Ricky Syngkon cared about indigenous communities

In recent months, Ricky Syngkon had been active on key local issues. He spoke about extending the Inner Line Permit to protect indigenous communities and campaigned on environmental protections among other things.

Beyond politics, Ricky Syngkon was known for his approachable nature and personal warmth. Colleagues and constituents recall how he would often visit remote villagesand work quietly behind the scenes to address them. He was a family man, deeply attached to his wife and children, and balanced his political responsibilities with a commitment to education and community service.

