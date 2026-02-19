Who Is Shwetambari Bhatt? Supreme Court Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt’s Wife In Multi-Crore Cheating Case

Her career demonstrates a sustained and thoughtful involvement in contemporary art, curatorial practice, and gallery-driven creative expression. An early passion for aesthetics and creative culture established the groundwork for a profession devoted to interpreting and showcasing visual art.

The couple were arrested at their Mumbai home on December 7, 2025, and later taken to Udaipur, Rajasthan, following a complaint by a local doctor who alleged that the director had defrauded him of crores under the pretext of producing a film.

Vikram Bhatt involved in fraud case alleged worth Rs 30 crore

According to Udaipur District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, the complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia of Udaipur. The complainant alleged that, in memory of his late wife, he entered into an agreement with Vikram Bhatt’s company for the production of films and documentaries.

As per the FIR, the complainant paid a sum to Bhatt’s company and signed a contract for the production of four films. However, it was alleged that the production house failed to deliver the films as per the agreement.

Two films that were produced were allegedly not rightfully attributed, while the highest-budget project under the contract was never initiated.

Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt had earlier told ANI that he believed the police were being misled. He claimed he had not received any prior notice before learning about the FIR through media reports and a journalist acquaintance.

Bhatt questioned the financial claims mentioned in the FIR and asserted that if any such documentation had been submitted to the police, it would be forged.

He also raised concerns about the complainant’s alleged lack of familiarity with the film industry, questioning why multiple projects were initiated if there had been wrongdoing.

The filmmaker further stated that there were disagreements regarding production budgets and methods, including the use of green screen techniques versus real-location shoots, which he said could significantly increase costs.

He also referenced projects titled ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ and ‘Viraat’, alleging that certain productions were halted midway and that payments to workers were not made. Bhatt maintained that he possesses emails and contracts to support his claims and reiterated that he would seek proof regarding the filing of the FIR.

