Who Is Shwetambari Bhatt? Supreme Court Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt’s Wife In Multi-Crore Cheating Case

The Supreme Court has granted regular bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt who were booked by the Rajasthan police in an alleged fraud case involving large-scale misappropriation of funds.
Earlier, this week, the Court had granted interim bail to Shwetambari Bhatt. The Court has now allowed their appeal seeking regular bail and granted relief to the duo.
Both Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt have been booked in the case, which stems from an FIR lodged in Udaipur in November 2025 over an alleged fraud linked to a film project. The case was registered at Bhupalpura police station.
Who Is Shwetambari Bhatt?
Shwetambari Bhatt is the second wife of Vikram Bhatt. Last Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Shwetambari Bhatt and ordered her immediate release upon furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur. Shwetambari came into public attention after her marriage to Vikram Bhatt in September 2020.
She is an Indian art curator whose work in the creative space steadily shaped her public identity long before her marriage Vikram Bhatt.