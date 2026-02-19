Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

A 70-year-old woman was killed in her home in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala in front of her mentally challenged husband who lay beside her, apparently unaware of the attack. The incident took place in the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

According to media reports the victim, Shobha, lived with her paralysed husband Ranganath in Kote Beedi in the Hirapur locality. A man allegedly entered the house and slit her throat.

The couple had no children, and they lived alone, according to the media report. Ranganath was bedridden for the past 15 years.

Motive behind the murder

Police have arrested Shivakumar, a wholesale shop owner, related to the case. Investigators believe that the crime was committed under financial distress.