Home > India > Bengaluru Shocker: Woman's Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman's Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

A 70-year-old woman was killed in her home in Bengaluru's Nelamangala in front of her mentally challenged husband who lay beside her, apparently unaware of the attack.

The victim Shobha
The victim Shobha

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 19, 2026 14:14:40 IST

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

A 70-year-old woman was killed in her home in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala in front of her mentally challenged husband who lay beside her, apparently unaware of the attack. The incident took place in the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

According to media reports the victim, Shobha, lived with her paralysed husband Ranganath in Kote Beedi in the Hirapur locality. A man allegedly entered the house and slit her throat.

The couple had no children, and they lived alone, according to the media report. Ranganath was bedridden for the past 15 years.

Motive behind the murder

Police have arrested Shivakumar, a wholesale shop owner, related to the case. Investigators believe that the crime was committed under financial distress. 

Police said the suspect was trying to settle a debt of approximately Rs 8 lakh. Shobha, the daughter of a jewellery shop owner, was adorned with significant gold jewellery at the time. After the killing, Shivakumar searched the house for cash.

Earlier, the two had returned home from their routine morning walk.

The crime came to light when a doctor arrived at the house to administer physiotherapy to Ranganath and discovered Shobha lying beside him with her throat slit. Ranganath was next to her, appearing unaware of what had happened.

A video emerged from the scene that showed Shobha lying in a pool of blood, with Ranganath beside her lying unaware.

CCTV footage from the neighborhood showed a man leaving the area on a motorcycle shortly after the incident. Officers used recordings from nearby cameras to track the vehicle’s registration number. Investigators then followed the scooter’s registration details, which ultimately led them to Shivakumar.

Police reported that Shivakumar revisited the crime scene during the preliminary investigation, blending in with the crowd as a bystander. He later left on his scooter to return home, attempting to deflect suspicion.

Police have seized a motorcycle, knife used in the murder, and Shivakumar’s mobile phone.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 2:14 PM IST
