Home > Regionals > Gurugram Shocker: Man Assaults Live-In Partner, Smashes Her Head With A Steel Bottle And Attempts To Burn Private Parts With Sanitiser

Gurugram: A 19-year-old biotechnology student is battling severe injuries after an alleged act of extreme brutality by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

Last updated: February 22, 2026 08:40:24 IST

Gurugram: A 19-year-old biotechnology student is battling severe injuries after an alleged act of extreme brutality by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Alleged Assault After Live-In Dispute

According to the FIR registered on February 19, 2026, at 8:35 pm, the accused, identified as Shivam, a resident of Narela in Delhi, allegedly poured sanitiser on the woman’s private parts and attempted to set them on fire. He is also accused of filming the act.

The complaint states that the two met through an online app in September 2025 and gradually entered into a relationship. The woman, originally from Tripura, was staying in a PG accommodation in Sector-69, Gurugram, while pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology.

She alleged that Shivam established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The two later began living together in Gurugram. Over time, she claimed, he grew suspicious of her and started physically assaulting her.

The case falls under the Badshahpur police station limits. Police have invoked Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of the BNS in the FIR.

Brutal Attack On February 16

In her statement, the victim alleged that on February 16, 2026, the accused violently assaulted her. She claimed he struck her head with a steel bottle, banged her head against walls and furniture, and hit her with an earthen pot.

The FIR further states that he attacked her legs with a knife and threatened to injure her so severely that she would never be able to walk or become a mother. She also alleged that he recorded nude videos of her during their relationship.

Victim Alerted Mother; Police Called

On the night of February 18, the woman managed to access the accused’s phone and informed her mother about the ordeal in Bengali, a language the accused reportedly did not understand. Her mother then dialled the emergency helpline 112.

Police reached the spot and admitted the victim to the Sector-10 government hospital in Gurugram. Doctors initially declared her unfit to record a statement and later referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

After being declared fit by doctors there, the police recorded her detailed testimony. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 8:39 AM IST
NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS