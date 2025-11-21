LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

A Rohtak man killed his sister Sapna for marrying against family wishes after two years of hostility. Police arrested him and three aides and foiled his plot to kill her husband, exposing deep-rooted caste bias and the urgent need to address honour-based violence.

Haryana “Honour” Killing Shocker: Brother’s Deadly Revenge Exposed (Pc: Freepik representative)
Haryana “Honour” Killing Shocker: Brother’s Deadly Revenge Exposed (Pc: Freepik representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 21, 2025 11:47:27 IST

Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

The alleged “honor” killing case from Rohtak, Haryana, is extremely shocking and is going to drum up a lot of debates. The police arrested a man who had planned and carried out the murder of his own sister the day after the family had thought of only two years of rejection since her marriage. Sanju, the main suspect, and his three aides were taken into custody on Thursday, the police having already thwarted a second murder plot the murder of Sapna’s husband.

There was a real tragedy as Sapna (23) was shot dead in her village Kahani on Wednesday for no other reason than to take the one she loved. Sapna had married Suraj, a rickshaw driver, against her family’s strong opposition which was based on the patriarchal and caste biases that are deeply rooted in the region. The entire incident of murder, the calmness of mind of the killer, and the hard work involved show the dark side of ‘honor’ violence.

Fatal Vengeance and Police Action

The very nature of this wicked deed was two years’ worth of pent-up hatred and the family’s adamant opposition to Sapna marrying Suraj. The police promptly took action as soon as the murder occurred. The main reason, which was clearly stated and identified as the deadly search for “restored family honour,” pointed out immediately to Sapna’s brother, Sanju.

The law enforcement got not only Sanju arrested but also his three partners in the cruel shooting. Such quick police action was a necessity, since the inquiry unfolded that Sanju’s killing spree was not yet drawn to a close. The next victim was reported to be Suraj, Sapna’s husband, who had just lost his wife, thus showing the accused’s readiness to use a very high degree of violence.

Social Stigma and Marital Defiance

Sapna marrying Suraj was a remarkable step; she chose to defy the social norms and pressures of her community to the very end. Their marriage was a union that drew mixed feelings from the family, especially Suraj’s profession as an autorickshaw driver. The family considered this marriage as a reason to complain about their position and even went as far as using the term “insult.”

The execution was carried out in public and with a firearm, which is quite a chilling method that Sapna’s family used to send the message that they would not tolerate any claims to independence and that the young people in the neighborhood should not even think of doing cross-caste or self-choice marriages. The whole episode throws up the issue of honor killings in North India again and it shows how urgent the need is to fight against the socio-cultural stigma and superstitions that are the main reasons for such killings.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:47 AM IST
Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

QUICK LINKS