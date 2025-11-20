‘Friend Vomited 20 Times In 15 Minutes,’ Indian Woman Recalls Thailand Horror After Consuming Gummies, Ends Up Paying Rs. 1 Lakh In Treatment

A tourist, Rajasthan Travel Vlogger Monica Gupta from India along with her friend went for a dream vacation to Thailand but it soon turned into a nightmare after consuming harmless “gummies” that they bought from local vendors.

What was meant to be a light snack turned out to be an acute medical emergency which required a very costly and distressing hospital stay. The woman who wanted to stay anonymous told her frightening story and cautioned others about the same traveling route.

The impact of the drugs gummies was so powerful within minutes: she began to pass in and out with very hard breathing while her friend was suffering from an unending vomiting cycle, reportedly throwing up more than 20 times in just 15 minutes.

The abrupt and strong reactions of the body implied very strongly the presence of a strong undisclosed substance in the gummies, which was far more than the usual edible doses or else illicit compounds. This rapid and heavy intoxication underlines the hidden dangers linked to the unregulated tourist products.

Vicious Cycle of Unregulated Edibles and Acute Reaction

The main factor in this shocking case is the buying of non-regulated edibles from a nearby seller, which is a risky practice that tourists often take in places where the laws about some substances are not clear.







The victims showed extreme and immediate symptoms of lung problems and vomiting that can be seen as very strong signs of either severe overconsumption or even worse, if the product was contaminated. The incident was so bad that it affected the person both physically and mentally, thus requiring his/her immediate and specialized medical attention.

The exact make-up of the gummies is still unknown, but the severity of the reaction can be seen as a very important safety warning: any food or products that are bought without the right packaging, labeling, or regulatory control are considered to be a very big health risk, especially in foreign countries where communication barriers may lead to complications in emergency care. The quickness of the deterioration of their health really pointed out how important it is to be cautious with the consumables when traveling abroad.

The Hospital Bill Shock and Scam Warning

The whole situation was made worse by the costly and severe hospital bill that was incurred at the Thai private hospital right after the landing. The woman narrated the story of her being overcharged for an enormous amount of nearly 1 Lakh (around 45,000 Thai Baht) just for getting three IV drips.

She accuses the hospital of preying on their weak condition and even selling at very high prices the treatment that was not at all necessary. The hospital billing for the tourists has become a major issue and has even raised the question of a possible medical scam in the country.

People who travel when sick and looking for help are the most susceptible to such inflated charges, particularly because they have to deal with foreign insurance and healthcare systems they are not accustomed to.

The person affected says that other tourists should know the scam ways and this is the time to ask for the best clinics, check the prices before, and buy travel insurance that covers all medical expenses. This case is a very clear example that a medical emergency can turn into a financial crisis very quickly if one is not prepared.

