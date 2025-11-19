LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Please Don't Drag Me': Pregnant Woman Pleads As Patna Police Brutally Pulls Her, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

A viral Patna video shows police dragging a pregnant woman despite her admitting fault and requesting peaceful cooperation. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, raising concerns over police brutality, lack of de-escalation training, and the unsafe handling of vulnerable individuals.

Patna Outrage: Pregnant Woman Dragged by Police After Minor Accident Sparks National Fury (Pc: X)
Patna Outrage: Pregnant Woman Dragged by Police After Minor Accident Sparks National Fury (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 19, 2025 16:09:04 IST

The event of a pregnant woman and law enforcement has turned controversy and public outrage into a firestorm. The incident, which was recorded by a bystander, shows the officers pulling the woman who had acknowledged her fault in a minor car accident and was begging to be taken to the police station to settle the case peacefully. The woman’s verbal cooperation and physical condition did not stop the situation from escalating to a dramatic level.

The video highlights the woman’s agony and her efforts to cooperate that were met with excessive force, thus bringing to the open the issue of police behavior, de-escalation training and the treatment of vulnerable individuals in custody.

Police Brutality and Disproportionate Force

In the very center of the evolving scene is a question of brutality of the police and excessive force. The assertions of the bystanders and the video from the cameras concur, showing the police being very aggressive and even antagonistic towards the woman who offered no resistance and immediately admitted she was tiny. The woman, who was calm and yet showing distress, was asking for a conversation at the station, but the police presumably did not catch her.

They would not take the easy way out of the situation, and even after they had already got the woman’s compliance, they dragged her along the street and the unborn baby and the mother were close to getting injured according to the spectators. The authorities are conducting an internal investigation into the incident, but the critics are already saying that immediate punishment is a must to take care of the clear breach of standard protocols in treating non-resistant people, especially those who are in a delicate condition and the pregnancy is visible.

Call for Accountability and Systemic Change

The police department’s accountability issue has been blown up by the incident. Along with the immediate suspension of the officers involved, community and civil rights leaders are also demanding a reform of the entire training process, especially the one of the training that deals with women, expectant mothers, and the use of de-escalation skills.

The rapid and harsh response to the woman who was not a threat and was trying to solve the problem indicates a breakdown in policing philosophy at the very basic level. The public outcry is getting louder and louder because of the feeling that the police were not there to enforce the law righteously but to show their power unjustly, thus a trivial matter became a major crisis in communication and human rights. This incident is a very sad reminder of how badly reform is needed to regain the public’s confidence.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 4:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS