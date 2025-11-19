Delhi Couple’s Dangerous Stunt Of Car-Roof Kiss Goes Viral, But Police Intervention Brings Unexpected Trouble For Them, WATCH

A young man in Delhi, by his actions, literally took safety measures on the roads and good order in public places to be of no concern. A daredevil stunt was executed by him, as he boldly got on top of a car driving with a passenger just for the sake of hugging and kissing his girl. The whole thing was filmed and went straight to social media where it became viral, thus exposing the couple’s wild craving for viral fame with their risky choice of instant high over the serious dangers involved.

This audacious act happened right on a busy city road, making other road users jump with surprise and causing a situation that was quite dangerous and could have led to a serious accident involving the couple, a pedestrian, or even another car. The video very clearly captures the man sitting on top of the moving vehicle in a most unsafe manner which is a very clear example of the extreme un-wise choice and un-responsibility.

Police Intervention and Viral Recklessness

Within a short span of time, the shocking video along with its numerous comments and views attracted the notice of the authorities. The police of Delhi took the matter up immediately and without any complaint citing the violation of the traffic laws and the danger involved.

They then proceeded to investigate the matter right away. The police department’s social media monitoring team, which works round the clock, traced the source of the video and quickly pinpointed both the car and the people concerned.

Such foolishness is now often met with legal repercussions right away in the capital, which indicates the government’s position of zero tolerance towards actions that risk public safety and contradict the Motor Vehicles Act.

Legal Ramifications and Consequence

The repercussions of this risky public showing were immediate and certain. The police found and arrested the people involved, taking the car that was used in the stunt as evidence. By the video material, several parts of the law were applied.

The minor is getting charged mainly under the Motor Vehicles Act, including driving dangerously and misusing a vehicle, and there are also the possibilities of charges regarding public obscenity and creating a public nuisance.

The prompt legal action in this case is, therefore, a very sharp reminder that the quest for instant social media fame through illegal and dangerous means will inevitably result in legal consequences fines, vehicle confiscation, and a criminal record rather than applause. The event pointed out the gravity of traffic laws for the public and the duty that drivers and passengers take when using the public roads.

