Rajasthan Shocker: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested For Stabbing Father Multiple Times Over School Confrontation

Rajasthan Shocker: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested For Stabbing Father Multiple Times Over School Confrontation

The very situation of the kid being with his mother and having only occasional father visits speaks volumes about the family's disintegration.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 19, 2025 04:45:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Shocker: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested For Stabbing Father Multiple Times Over School Confrontation

The Anta police station area of Baran district, Rajasthan, has a 17 year old boy alleged to have murdered his father in Dhakadkhedi village. The minor, along with his mother in Jhalawar district, is a resident of the area and has been going to his father’s village for studies. The 40 year old deceased man was called Hansraj Rager and had a hard time with both his child and his spouse, living together but apart due to their continuous domestic argument on the same premise.

As per the police, the dispute that was going on for a while got to its peak on a Friday night when Rager, who was said to be drunk, came to his son’s school. The teachers did not allow him to enter, and the boy also did not want to see him which led to a scuffle. The place where Rager was fishing was the scene of the fight and the boy said that his father slapped him twice. The boy, angry, took out a knife and gave several stabs to his father thus killing him on the spot. After the boy had run away from the scene of the crime, he was arrested by the police who have opened a case and are looking into the matter.

The incident has exposed the issues of discord and violence in the home that had been simmering for a long time. The very situation of the kid being with his mother and having only occasional father visits speaks volumes about the family’s disintegration. Professionals think that such a situation can be very hard for a teenager’s feelings to cope with, especially when the arguments are still going on. The police are investigating the family history, the boy’s psychological state, and whether there were any indicators of disturbance prior to the incident. The neighborhood, which was shocked by such an act of violence, recognizes the urgent need to stop the separation of families from escalating into crises while the investigation is being carried out.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 4:45 AM IST
Rajasthan Shocker: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested For Stabbing Father Multiple Times Over School Confrontation

