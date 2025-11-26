Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

Teen Basketball Player Dies: A 16-year-old national-level basketball player lost his life in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday after an iron pole supporting a basketball hoop collapsed on him during practice. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The tragic incident took place around 10 am at the sports ground in Lakhan Majra village, where the player was practicing alone.

The accident, recorded on CCTV, has sparked serious concerns about the safety of sports infrastructure in the region.

CCTV Shows Pole Collapse During Dunk Practice

The surveillance footage reveals the player taking a run-up toward the hoop, seemingly attempting a dunk. As he clings to the pole, the old iron structure suddenly gives way. The metal frame crashes down, and the rim strikes him directly in the chest.

#Breaking @Haryana – National @player Hardik died after a basketball pole fell on him in Rohtak. Four years ago, Congress MP Deepender Hooda donated 11 lakh rupees, but the stadium remained unmaintained. Three months ago, locals even met with @ChiefMinisterNayabSaini pic.twitter.com/kfXvkTHQFG — Mukund Shahi (@Mukundshahi73) November 26, 2025

Moments later, several players believed to be his teammates rush into the frame to assist him. The video shows the injured boy struggling to rise while the others work together to remove the fallen pole from his body.

Teen Player Was A Medal-Winning Talent

The victim had already made a mark in national basketball tournaments. He had secured medals at prestigious events including:

The 47th Sub-Junior National Championship in Kangra

The 49th Sub-Junior National Championship in Hyderabad

The 39th Youth National Championship in Puducherry

His untimely death has left the local sports community devastated, with many highlighting the loss of a promising young athlete whose career had only begun to shine.

Second Similar Incident In Two Days Raises Alarms

The tragedy comes barely two days after a similar accident in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. At Hoshiar Singh Sports Stadium, a 15-year-old boy was critically injured when a basketball pole collapsed on him during practice around 3:30 pm. He was admitted to PGI Rohtak and later died during treatment.

The back-to-back incidents have triggered widespread concern over the maintenance and safety of sports facilities across the state, with many demanding immediate inspections and corrective action to prevent such accidents in the future.

