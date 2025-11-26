LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

Teen Basketball Player Dies: A 16-year-old national-level basketball player lost his life in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday after an iron pole supporting a basketball hoop collapsed on him during practice. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The tragic incident took place around 10 am at the sports ground in Lakhan Majra village, where the player was practicing alone.

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera (Pic Credits: 'X')
Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera (Pic Credits: 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 26, 2025 12:08:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

Teen Basketball Player Dies: A 16-year-old national-level basketball player lost his life in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday after an iron pole supporting a basketball hoop collapsed on him during practice. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The tragic incident took place around 10 am at the sports ground in Lakhan Majra village, where the player was practicing alone. 

The accident, recorded on CCTV, has sparked serious concerns about the safety of sports infrastructure in the region.

CCTV Shows Pole Collapse During Dunk Practice

The surveillance footage reveals the player taking a run-up toward the hoop, seemingly attempting a dunk. As he clings to the pole, the old iron structure suddenly gives way. The metal frame crashes down, and the rim strikes him directly in the chest.

Moments later, several players believed to be his teammates rush into the frame to assist him. The video shows the injured boy struggling to rise while the others work together to remove the fallen pole from his body.

Teen Player Was A Medal-Winning Talent

The victim had already made a mark in national basketball tournaments. He had secured medals at prestigious events including:

  • The 47th Sub-Junior National Championship in Kangra
  • The 49th Sub-Junior National Championship in Hyderabad
  • The 39th Youth National Championship in Puducherry

His untimely death has left the local sports community devastated, with many highlighting the loss of a promising young athlete whose career had only begun to shine.

Second Similar Incident In Two Days Raises Alarms

The tragedy comes barely two days after a similar accident in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. At Hoshiar Singh Sports Stadium, a 15-year-old boy was critically injured when a basketball pole collapsed on him during practice around 3:30 pm. He was admitted to PGI Rohtak and later died during treatment.

The back-to-back incidents have triggered widespread concern over the maintenance and safety of sports facilities across the state, with many demanding immediate inspections and corrective action to prevent such accidents in the future.

ALSO READ: “The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 11:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Basketball Player DiesHaryana Boy Basketball DeathHaryana Teen Dieshome-hero-pos-10Teen Basketball Player Dies

RELATED News

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

Cyclone Senyar Likely In 48 Hours: Southern States On High Alert, Houses Flooded After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

SHOCKING: Jaipur Vloggers Killed LIVE On Camera After High-Speed Overtake Ends In Crash, Dumper Runs Them Over

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal

Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera
Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera
Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera
Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

QUICK LINKS