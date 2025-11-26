“The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

Cyclone Senyar: A deep depression brewing over the Strait of Malacca intensified into Cyclonic Storm Senyar on Wednesday, with the system expected to make landfall along the Indonesia coast by afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. At the same time, another weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure area and is on track to intensify further.

The IMD confirmed on X that “the deep depression shifted westward over the last six hours at a speed of nearly 10 kmph before intensifying into Cyclone Senyar. “The system lay centred at 0530 hours IST of November 26 over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining northeast Indonesia,” the agency said. For context, the Strait of Malacca serves as a crucial maritime link between the Andaman Sea in the northeastern Indian Ocean and the South China Sea in the western Pacific.

Both developing systems have triggered widespread rainfall alerts for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Cyclone Senyar Strengthens Over Strait Of Malacca

The IMD’s latest bulletin states that the depression over the Strait of Malacca has now intensified into a full-fledged cyclonic storm and will likely retain its strength for at least the next 24 hours.

The agency predicts that the system will continue its westward movement and cross the Indonesia coast on Wednesday. “Subsequently, it is expected to shift west-southwestwards before recurving eastwards during the following 48 hours,” the bulletin added.

Wind speeds are forecast to remain strong throughout the day, ranging between 70 kmph and 90 kmph.

For the Nicobar Islands, the national weather bulletin issued on November 26 warns of light to moderate rainfall at most locations, along with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated spots on November 26 and 27. Rainfall intensity is expected to gradually decline between November 28 and 29.

Low-Pressure Area Intensifies; Rain Alert For Tamil Nadu

The IMD also reported that a low-pressure area situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka and Equatorial Indian Ocean has become well-marked. “It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours,” the agency noted.

This developing system is set to bring widespread rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Heavy rain has already pounded several districts of Tamil Nadu, with parts of the coastal Tuticorin region experiencing severe waterlogging on Monday.

The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday as the disturbance progresses toward cyclonic strength. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely across Tamil Nadu between November 26 and 29, and over Kerala and Mahe from November 26 to 27.

School Closures In Tamil Nadu

As heavy rains disrupted daily activities in several districts, schools and colleges remained closed across affected regions of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Authorities are yet to release an official update regarding closures for Wednesday, and an announcement is expected depending on evolving weather conditions.

