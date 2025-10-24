How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

In a major anti-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly plotting a terror attack in a crowded area of the national capital during the Diwali festival.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the accused, both identified as Adnan and Adnan, were in touch with a foreign handler believed to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border. The duo had reportedly carried out reconnaissance of several busy locations, including a popular mall in South Delhi, as part of their preparations for the planned attack around Diwali.

During the raids, police recovered a laptop, multiple pen drives, ISIS propaganda material, incriminating videos, and an ISIS flag. Investigators also seized electronic components and a wristwatch suspected to have been intended for use in assembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Officials added that a video showing the accused pledging allegiance to ISIS was also found among the recovered materials.

One of the accused, Adnan, was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media to kill the person who ordered a survey. He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media-related work for the terror group.

The second Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was apprehended from Sadik Nagar on October 16.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both were using multiple Instagram accounts to circulate extremist content and to stay in touch with their foreign handlers. The Special Cell had been monitoring the suspects for several months, with parallel leads developed in Delhi and Bhopal’s Karond area.

Both the accused were in touch with foreign handlers and were planning to execute a terror strike in Delhi during the festive season. The recovery of incriminating material and electronic devices indicates their deep association with ISIS ideology.

The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dhiraj, under the supervision of senior officers of the Special Cell.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the exact communication network of their foreign handler.

With inputs from ANI

