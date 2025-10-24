LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the accused, both identified as Adnan and Adnan, were in touch with a foreign handler believed to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border.

Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: October 24, 2025 16:12:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

In a major anti-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly plotting a terror attack in a crowded area of the national capital during the Diwali festival.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the accused, both identified as Adnan and Adnan, were in touch with a foreign handler believed to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border. The duo had reportedly carried out reconnaissance of several busy locations, including a popular mall in South Delhi, as part of their preparations for the planned attack around Diwali.

During the raids, police recovered a laptop, multiple pen drives, ISIS propaganda material, incriminating videos, and an ISIS flag. Investigators also seized electronic components and a wristwatch suspected to have been intended for use in assembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Officials added that a video showing the accused pledging allegiance to ISIS was also found among the recovered materials.

One of the accused, Adnan, was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media to kill the person who ordered a survey. He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media-related work for the terror group.

The second Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was apprehended from Sadik Nagar on October 16.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both were using multiple Instagram accounts to circulate extremist content and to stay in touch with their foreign handlers. The Special Cell had been monitoring the suspects for several months, with parallel leads developed in Delhi and Bhopal’s Karond area.

Both the accused were in touch with foreign handlers and were planning to execute a terror strike in Delhi during the festive season. The recovery of incriminating material and electronic devices indicates their deep association with ISIS ideology.

The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dhiraj, under the supervision of senior officers of the Special Cell.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the exact communication network of their foreign handler.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhidelhi policehome-hero-pos-8ISIS

RELATED News

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Maharashtra Woman Doctor Sampada Munde Commits Suicide, Writes Note On Hand Accusing Cops Of Rape

VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun’s Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Harvest Declares Big Pharma Split Corp. October 2025 Distribution

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Chelsea striker Delap close to return from hamstring injury, says Maresca

Congress MP Imran Masood Sparks Outrage, Compares Bhagat Singh To Hamas, Video Goes Viral As BJP Reacts

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Eating disorders abound among teens but here are some ways to help

UPDATE 1-Trilogy Metals says key permits re-issued for Alaska mining road

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Breaking the Silence: Me No Pause Me Play Brings Menopause to the Big Screen for the First Time as Hindi Film in India

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO: HAMAS CANNOT BE INVOLVED IN GOVERNING GAZA IN THE FUTURE

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali
How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali
How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali
How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

QUICK LINKS