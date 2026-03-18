‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Bengaluru witnessed a shocking incident after a family attempted to “courier” an elderly man to Mangaluru, sparking outrage online.

The stunt, intended as a social media protest against rising bus fares during the Ugadi-Ramzan season, nearly turned tragic. Furious netizens slammed the act, with many demanding legal action.

Family Attempts to ‘Ship’ Elderly Father Amid Bus Fare Hike

The incident unfolded at a courier office in Vinayaka Circle, Vyalikaval, when a woman, her husband, her mother-in-law, and her brother-in-law brought a large gunny sack, claiming it needed to be sent to Mangaluru. The “parcel,” however, contained the woman’s elderly father.

Courier staff grew suspicious and asked the family to open the sack. When they refused, staff opened it themselves and were horrified to find a visibly distressed man struggling to breathe. The elderly man was immediately given water and medical attention on-site.

Alleged ‘Human Parcel’ Protest Stunt Triggers Panic in Bengaluru; Family Warned After Elderly Man Struggled to Breathe Bengaluru An alleged attempt to make a protest “go viral” nearly turned tragic in central #Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area. A family sparked a major security… pic.twitter.com/O3KICSCQdG — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) March 17, 2026







Police Called as Family Insists on Couriering Human Parcel

Despite the obvious danger, the family allegedly insisted the “parcel” be sent, claiming they were willing to pay the required charges. When arguments escalated, the courier staff alerted Vyalikaval police. The family initially tried to leave the premises but were later tracked down and called to the police station.

Family Claims Social Media Stunt, Issues Apology

During questioning, the woman reportedly admitted that the act was a dramatized attempt to create a viral social media reel highlighting high bus fares and sold-out tickets. The family was counselled by police and issued a formal apology, admitting the stunt was dangerous and irresponsible.

Authorities warned that the stunt could have easily resulted in suffocation or worse for the elderly man. Police and courier officials criticized the family for their reckless actions, emphasizing that “couriering a person” is not only illegal but life-threatening.

Netizens Outraged Over ‘Human Parcel’ Drama

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with angry netizens condemning the stunt as “inhuman” and “heartless.” One user commented: “Pls pack and parcel her to central jail, this is not a reel but totally inhuman attitude.” Many others echoed the call for strict action, reflecting widespread outrage over the dangerous attempt.

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