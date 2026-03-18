LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Bengaluru woman tries to courier father over bus fare hike; ‘human parcel’ stunt goes viral, angry netizens say ‘pack her to jail’

Bengaluru woman tries to courier father over bus fare hike. (Photo: X)
Bengaluru woman tries to courier father over bus fare hike. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 18, 2026 14:10:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Bengaluru witnessed a shocking incident after a family attempted to “courier” an elderly man to Mangaluru, sparking outrage online. 

The stunt, intended as a social media protest against rising bus fares during the Ugadi-Ramzan season, nearly turned tragic. Furious netizens slammed the act, with many demanding legal action.

Family Attempts to ‘Ship’ Elderly Father Amid Bus Fare Hike

The incident unfolded at a courier office in Vinayaka Circle, Vyalikaval, when a woman, her husband, her mother-in-law, and her brother-in-law brought a large gunny sack, claiming it needed to be sent to Mangaluru. The “parcel,” however, contained the woman’s elderly father.

You Might Be Interested In

Courier staff grew suspicious and asked the family to open the sack. When they refused, staff opened it themselves and were horrified to find a visibly distressed man struggling to breathe. The elderly man was immediately given water and medical attention on-site.



Police Called as Family Insists on Couriering Human Parcel

Despite the obvious danger, the family allegedly insisted the “parcel” be sent, claiming they were willing to pay the required charges. When arguments escalated, the courier staff alerted Vyalikaval police. The family initially tried to leave the premises but were later tracked down and called to the police station.

Family Claims Social Media Stunt, Issues Apology

During questioning, the woman reportedly admitted that the act was a dramatized attempt to create a viral social media reel highlighting high bus fares and sold-out tickets. The family was counselled by police and issued a formal apology, admitting the stunt was dangerous and irresponsible.

Authorities warned that the stunt could have easily resulted in suffocation or worse for the elderly man. Police and courier officials criticized the family for their reckless actions, emphasizing that “couriering a person” is not only illegal but life-threatening.

Netizens Outraged Over ‘Human Parcel’ Drama

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with angry netizens condemning the stunt as “inhuman” and “heartless.” One user commented: “Pls pack and parcel her to central jail, this is not a reel but totally inhuman attitude.” Many others echoed the call for strict action, reflecting widespread outrage over the dangerous attempt.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru newsBengaluru viral videoBengaluru woman viral videocourier viral videoviral video

RELATED News

‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

Varanasi: 14 Arrested For Throwing Leftover Chicken Biryani Into Ganga River During Iftar Party On Boat; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Delhi Shocker: Cousin Records As Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

West Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Suvendu Adhikari From Nandigram And Bhabanipur, Sparks Talk Of Possible Face-Off With Mamata Banerjee

LATEST NEWS

Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Bihar Board Result 2026: Where And How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores

Uttam Nagar Murder: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Sparks Huge Row, Downplays Communal Angle In Hindu Man’s Killing, Blames BJP-RSS For Stirring Communal Tensions

Starlink Debuts In Dubai & UAE: Check Price, Speed, Installation Cost, Plans And Availability Of High Speed Internet Connection

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Shubh Muhurat, Pratipada Tithi and Ghatasthapana Time on March 19 | Full Ritual Details

Seamlessly Synchronize Trading Strategies with a Cloud Trade Copier

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Where And How To Check Scores Online

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned

Chaitra Amavasya 2026 Tonight: Tithi Timings, Pitru Tarpan Rituals, Snan-Daan Significance & Navratri Start Details

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch
‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch
‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch
‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her To Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch

QUICK LINKS