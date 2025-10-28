Lucknow Shocker: Society Members Barge Into Woman’s Flat, Assault Her, Watch Viral Video

A video showing a woman and her brother pleading for justice has gone viral on social media, after they were allegedly assaulted by the secretary and some residents of their housing society in Lucknow. The incident reportedly took place at Kutir Apartments in Eldeco City, near IIM Tiraha, under the Madiaon police station limits, according to a Times of India report.

The complainant, identified as Shalu Chaurasia, claimed that the society secretary and other residents barged into her flat and physically assaulted her and her brother. Shalu further alleged that when she went to the Madiaon police station to file a First Information Report (FIR), the police refused to register her complaint. Frustrated by the inaction, she recorded a video appeal seeking justice. The emotional video quickly spread online.

लखनऊ में रहने वाली देवरिया की छात्रा शालिनी चौरसिया के घर में घुसकर दबंगों ने छेड़छाड़ और मारपीट की यही है योगी सरकार की नारी सुरक्षा की सच्चाई, घर में भी बहन बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं है pic.twitter.com/P6jukMkG4U — Surya Samajwadi (@surya_samajwadi) October 28, 2025

However, the police have presented a different version of events. According to Madiaon Station House Officer (SHO) Shivanand Mishra, the dispute began when Shalu parked her car inside the society premises. When the security guard moved the vehicle, Shalu allegedly got angry and verbally abused him. As the guard began recording the altercation on his mobile phone, she reportedly snatched and broke his device, according to the report.

Following this, the guard informed the society’s office-bearers, which led to a heated argument and a physical confrontation between both sides. The police said that statements from both parties have been recorded, and the process of registering an FIR is currently underway.

SHO Mishra added that the police are carefully examining CCTV footage, mobile videos, and witness statements to piece together the exact sequence of events.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with many users calling for an impartial investigation to ensure justice for both sides. Authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the facts are verified.

