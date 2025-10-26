LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Madhya Pradesh Shocker Caught On Video: Minor Girls In School Uniform Buy Liquor, Pack Them In Bags, Shopkeeper Arrested

A viral video from Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, shows schoolgirls buying alcohol from a government liquor shop, sparking outrage. The CCTV footage led to the shopkeeper’s arrest for selling liquor to minors, a violation of excise laws. Authorities confirmed the shop will be shut down.

The shopkeeper not only entertained their request but completed the sale, a clear violation of law (PHOTO: X)
The shopkeeper not only entertained their request but completed the sale, a clear violation of law (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 26, 2025 20:09:08 IST

An internet video about school girls buying alcohol in a government liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh in the Mandla district is viral.

It is reported, that not only did the shopkeeper entertain the students, but also made the sell, which is a obvious breach of the law.

Madhya Pradesh: Schoolgirls Caught Buying Alcohol in Government Liquor Shop

The case was brought to light by the CCTV shots that were taken in Nainpur in the Mandla district that caused an outrage and posed serious concerns regarding law enforcement in the state.

It is shot with a variety of schoolgirls with scarves on their heads entering the shop, going to the counter, purchasing alcohol and walking out.

A video camera crew immediately paid attention to the video, and soon a group of police came to the shop and went through the recording frame after frame. 

Watch the video here:

Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper Arrested After Viral Video Shows Underage Girls Buying Alcohol

An initial probe proved that the liquor was being sold to minors, against the General License Conditions (GLC) as well as the criminal liquor laws.

This resulted in a long investigation of the case, and the shopkeeper was arrested. 

The shop owner is currently under interrogation, and the authorities are also investigating whether the girls were acting on their own or were sent by someone.

In the issue, District Excise Officer Ramji Pandey affirmed that the matter was confirmed. A report will shortly be submitted to the Collector. The liquor store will be closed down, and a fine will be given and the employee who has been selling alcohol to underage individuals will be dismissed. A serious breach of the terms of the license is the sale of liquor to minors.

The case has left locals in an angry state, as they are demanding severe punishments for the owner of the shop and responsibility from the government.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 8:09 PM IST
