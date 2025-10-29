Lucknow Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover, Made Him Press Trigger, Here’s What We Know

Lucknow Police recently solved the shocking murder case of 27-year-old Pramod Gautam, whose blood-soaked body was found on October 25 in Mamapur Bana village under Bakshi Ka Talab area. Pramod worked as a contractual employee in the Police Lines, Lucknow, reported Times of India.

According to police, the murder was planned by his wife, Chandni (26), and executed by her lover, Bachcha Lal (22), a resident of Banda. Both have been arrested and sent to jail. Pramod and Chandni had been married for eight years and were parents to two young daughters.

Investigators revealed that Chandni managed to get a country-made pistol and cartridges from Bihar. She then convinced Bachcha Lal to kill her husband, warning him that if he refused, she would find someone else to do it. Police are now tracing the source of the weapon, according to the report.

On the night of the crime, Bachcha Lal invited Pramod for drinks near Outer Ring Road in Bakshi Ka Talab. After Pramod became drunk, Bachcha shot him in the back and then again in the head. The accused later dumped the body by the roadside and escaped on Pramod’s bike.

Police became suspicious of Chandni’s behaviour when she showed no emotion during questioning. Under pressure, she eventually confessed to her husband’s murder.

Additional DCP North Zone Amol Murkut said the affair began in February this year after Chandni received a wrong call from Bachcha Lal. Their casual chats soon turned into a romantic affair. During Chandni’s sister-in-law’s wedding in July, she introduced Bachcha Lal to her family as a “family friend” and even hosted him for a week. The two grew closer and later travelled to Delhi for 20 days, where they lived together.

Chandni told police that Pramod often abused and assaulted her, which pushed her to plan his murder. Police recovered a .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge, Rs 325 in cash, a mobile phone, and Pramod’s missing bike used in the escape, according to the report.

