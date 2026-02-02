Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Cow, Unrest Erupts As Locals Set Shops, Vehicles On Fire; Police Detain Accused

Betul: Tension gripped parts of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Sunday after a video allegedly showing a man sexually assaulting a cow went viral, triggering protests and violent unrest. Police said the accused has been detained and the situation is currently under control.

Protests Turn Violent After Video Goes Viral

The unrest began in Damjipura village after the video surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among local residents and Hindu organizations. Protesters initially staged demonstrations demanding action against the accused, who police said owned the cow shown in the video.

The situation escalated when a mob allegedly torched a puncture repair shop linked to the accused. Violence soon spread, with several other establishments coming under attack.

Shops, Vehicles Set Ablaze; Property Losses Reported

According to officials, at least 7 shops, including an electrical store, salon, mobile accessories outlet and auto parts shop, were set on fire. Four cars, four motorcycles and a house were also vandalized during the rampage. Fire brigade teams were pressed into service and managed to control the blaze after sustained efforts.

No injuries were reported, but preliminary estimates suggest property losses worth several lakh rupees.

Police Deployment, Accused Detained

Betul Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain said police acted swiftly after the incident came to their notice and detained the accused. He noted that rumours circulating during the protests contributed to the violence. “Action will be taken based on complaints and available evidence,” he said, adding that those involved in arson and vandalism were being identified.

#WATCH Betul, Madhya Pradesh: SP Virendra Jain said, “At 9 AM this morning, some leaders of a Hindu organisation filed a complaint at the Damjipura police outpost stating that an accused man named Abu Khan in Damjipura had raped a cow, and a Hindu boy had also made a video of the… pic.twitter.com/5yHAqx5erm — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Additional police forces from nearby districts were deployed, while senior administrative and police officials visited the area, appealed for calm and intensified security in sensitive pockets.

Local MLA Mahendra Singh said residents had submitted a memorandum to authorities and that counselling efforts were underway alongside increased police deployment to prevent further flare-ups.

While leaders of local Hindu groups alleged illegal activities in the area and reiterated that the cow belonged to the accused, residents from the affected locality claimed an external crowd entered the neighbourhood and caused widespread damage.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing into both the alleged assault and the subsequent violence, and while tensions remain, the situation is under control.

