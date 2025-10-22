LIVE TV
New Delhi AQI Today: Full List of Delhi's Worst-Affected Areas post-Diwali – Check who top the List

After Diwali 2025, New Delhi’s air quality has dropped drastically, with several parts of the city recording “Severe” to “Hazardous” AQI levels. Firecracker pollution, stagnant winds, and vehicle emissions have contributed to the city’s thick smog. Areas like Shaheed Sukhdev College (AQI 408), Rohini Sector 15 (AQI 398), Wazirpur (AQI 360), Ashok Vihar Phase 2 (AQI 332), and ITI Jahangirpuri (AQI 320) are among the worst affected. Residents are advised to limit outdoor exposure, use N95 masks, and follow health precautions as conditions may remain poor for the next few days.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 22, 2025 15:34:00 IST

Delhi’s air quality is still in critical condition after Diwali 2025, shrouded in thick smog and extreme pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category on October 22, with various locations including the Delhi Metro recording dangerous levels. This article presents a list of the most polluted areas.

Current Status of Air Quality in Delhi

On October 22, Delhi’s AQI was around 345, considered ‘very poor’ quality. ‘Very poor’ means health effects may occur, especially for sensitive groups (young children, older adults and those with breathing problems.). Some of the reported areas were ‘severe’ levels (over 400 AQI), caused by continued pollution, and ‘extremely dangerous’ air quality for everyone. 

Top 10 Most Polluted Locations in Delhi

The following locations are the most polluted based on the highest AQI readings:

  • Bawana – AQI 427 (Severe)

An area with stagnant air and high pollutant levels from industrial work. 

  • Wazirpur – AQI 408 (Severe)

An area known for heavy smoke and dust from metal workshop businesses. 

  • Alipur – AQI 408 (Severe)

An area impacted by vehicle emissions and stagnant air.

  • Jahangirpuri – AQI 407 (Severe)

A mixed residential and commercial area with stagnant air being heavily impacted by smog.

  • Burari Crossing – AQI 402 (Severe)

A smog impacted area with severe implications for visual obstruction and breathing relief. 

  • Shadipur – AQI 399 (Very Poor) 

A congested area nearing severe pollution.

  • Ashok Vihar – AQI 391 (Very Poor)

A suburban area that was heavily impacted by smoke from firecrackers. 

  • Punjabi Bagh – AQI 376 (Very Poor)

An area impacted by low winds and firecracker smoke. 

  • Sonia Vihar – AQI 374 (Very Poor)

An area in East Delhi that was heavily impacted by dust and smoke.

  • Vivek Vihar – AQI 374 (Very Poor) 

An area heavily impacted by local activity and air pollution.

There were other heavily polluted locations as well, including: Dwarka Sector 8, Anand Vihar, ITO, Nehru Nagar, Lodhi Road, and Chandni Chowk, all above 300 AQI, “very poor.”

What Caused the Increase in Pollution after Diwali?

 The increase in pollution was due to fireworks exceeding approved time set by the Supreme Court, a lack of wind, and high humidity that helped keep pollutants in the air, as well as stubble burning from neighboring states. Thus, we have thick layers of smog on the surface layer that is mostly made up of stuck particulate matter.

What Has the Government Done and What is recommended?

The Government is now implementing Stage II of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) as per their recommendations.  This includes banning diesel generators, curbing construction and traffic, and monitoring pollution and traffic more frequently.  Citizens are advised against using vehicles, doing outside activities, using N95 masks, and even having clean air indoors.  Anyone with higher vulnerability to worsening air quality should avoid being outside completely, which is equivalent to smoking multiple cigarettes. 

To sum up

Two days after Diwali 2025, EXTREME levels of pollution can still be seen across Delhi–again, some areas are in the “hazardous” AQI category.  Bawana has been reported at the highest percent concentration, followed by Wazirpur and Alipur. The Government’s GRAP measures are intended to mitigate the current outdoor air pollution crisis from worsening. The government and citizens are a team depending on each other, until the air clears, residents should take any measure possible to mitigate the health effects of this air pollution crisis.

Figures may vary due to changing weather conditions, local emissions, and real-time updates from monitoring stations. Readers are advised to check official sources for the latest air quality information.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:34 PM IST
