LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Telangana: A New Year celebration turned tragic in Bhavani Nagar, under the Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits in Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district, where one person died and 12 others were hospitalised after reportedly consuming home-cooked food.

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana (Picture Credits: X)
New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 1, 2026 17:29:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Telangana: A New Year celebration turned tragic in Bhavani Nagar, under the Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits in Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district, where one person died and 12 others were hospitalised after reportedly consuming home-cooked food. According to police, residents from the same locality had prepared chicken and fish at home as part of their New Year gathering

You Might Be Interested In

Home-Cooked Meal Triggers Illness

After returning to their homes, several members of the group complained of severe discomfort and fell ill, prompting their families to rush them to nearby hospitals.

A 53-year-old man, identified as Pandu, succumbed while undergoing treatment. The remaining 12 affected individuals are currently hospitalised and said to be in stable condition, police officials confirmed. All those taken ill are residents of the same colony and were part of the celebration.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Confirming the incident, a Jagathgiri Gutta police official said the illness was suspected to be food poisoning following the New Year party. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the cause, including the quality of ingredients and food preparation methods.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 5:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: food poisoningHome-Made Chicken And FishJagathgiri GuttaNew Year partypolice probeTelangana incident

RELATED News

BREAKING NEWS: Powerful Explosion Rocks Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Area Sealed

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

Bone-Chilling Murder in Haryana: Woman’s Body With Rope-Like Marks On Neck Found Stuffed in Suitcase, Leaving Locals In Panic

Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

Faridabad Rape Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped For 3 Hours Inside Moving Van, Brutally Thrown Out With Face Smashed; 2 Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Mitchell Marsh Hits ‘Career-Fastest’ 58-Ball Century In BBL- Is This A Warning Ahead Of T20 World Cup?

Pink Saheli Smart Card: Free Unlimited Delhi Metro & DTC Bus Rides for Women | Check Eligibility & Aadhaar-Based Application Guide

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Ice, I-Pill, And Bhujia: India’s Viral New Year’s Eve Online Shopping List Revealed

Is ODI Cricket In Trouble After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire? R Ashwin Gives A Stern Warning, Calls It ‘Slow Death’

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Six-Sixes Storm: Dewald Brevis And Sherfane Rutherford Power Pretoria Capitals To Dominant SA20 Win After Beating MI Cape Town

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana
New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana
New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana
New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

QUICK LINKS