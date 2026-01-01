New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Telangana: A New Year celebration turned tragic in Bhavani Nagar, under the Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits in Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district, where one person died and 12 others were hospitalised after reportedly consuming home-cooked food. According to police, residents from the same locality had prepared chicken and fish at home as part of their New Year gathering

Home-Cooked Meal Triggers Illness

After returning to their homes, several members of the group complained of severe discomfort and fell ill, prompting their families to rush them to nearby hospitals.

A 53-year-old man, identified as Pandu, succumbed while undergoing treatment. The remaining 12 affected individuals are currently hospitalised and said to be in stable condition, police officials confirmed. All those taken ill are residents of the same colony and were part of the celebration.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Confirming the incident, a Jagathgiri Gutta police official said the illness was suspected to be food poisoning following the New Year party. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the cause, including the quality of ingredients and food preparation methods.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe