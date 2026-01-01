Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe

The New Year’s Eve event in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh has been one of the most shocking to witnesses and it involved a violent triple murder. The incident took place in Gol Chouraha when three people were shot dead, and among them were a jeweller and his wife. The locals called the police immediately after hearing the gunshots, and the police came to the scene very quickly only to find three dead bodies that were later recognized as the jewellery dealer Dilip Jain, his spouse Rekha Jain and another person named Vikas Soni in the house. The cops are still investigating the reasons behind the murders which has left the people in the vicinity very uneasy due to the brutal incident.

Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder

DIG Nimish Agarwal and SP Vinod Kumar Meena, police top officials with other officers, controlled the area and initiated a detailed investigation of the case. A gun and a knife were found at the murder site, as well as the forensic team taking away the CCTV DVRs from outside the house to conduct an examination of the moments leading up to the deadly attack. The authorities have sent the bodies to the district hospital for post mortem examination and are simultaneously trying to find out not only the exact motive but also the sequence of events that eventually led to the shooting.

There are early signs that the investigators are looking into a number of different aspects, one of which is the possible commercial or financial quarrels in connection with the jewellery business, since Dilip Jain was reported to work with gold which came from traders in Mandsaur and neighbouring towns. The police are also considering the ties between the deceased and a third person who had also died, besides going through the available CCTV footage and interviewing people who might have seen or heard something. The investigation is still going on, and the local people are still astonished by the violent incident that marked the beginning of the new year.

