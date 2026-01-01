LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > BREAKING NEWS: Powerful Explosion Rocks Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Area Sealed

The security forces and the police responded very quickly, cordoning off the area to secure the evidence and prevent the interference while the forensic experts were called to determine the cause of the explosion.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 1, 2026 14:52:33 IST

On January 1 morning, a mighty explosion went off in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, leading the authorities to seal off the site and launch an investigation. The loud bang that came from the blast near the Nalagarh police station was such that it sent a wave of panic around the whole area, with the people living nearby reporting the deafening noise and the sudden wave that caused alerts to be raised in other places. The security forces and the police responded very quickly, cordoning off the area to secure the evidence and prevent the interference while the forensic experts were called to determine the cause of the explosion.

Solan Blast: Latest Update 

According to local authorities’ initial observations, the explosion shook the whole city but the most affected places were the police station, the nearby buildings, and the glass windows, which were shattered. The situation is still not confirmed as there are no death reports from the blast site. A significant portion of the damage affected an ECHS polyclinic, which, along with other institutions in the area, accounted for the priority given to the investigation. Individuals residing near the explosion site and even those at a distance who heard the bang, not only talked about the might of the explosion but also reveled in the situation of innocent people getting mixed up with the hysteria. Police Superintendent Vinod Dhiman and the Nalagarh DSP were the first ones to arrive at the very spot of the explosion to direct the preliminary assessment and manage the investigation. At the blast’s location, experts have been trying to get to the bottom of it and the government has not spoken on the matter as to whether it is an accident, a technical failure, or something suspicious. The site still is off limits as the authorities are collecting evidence and interrogating the witnesses in order to learn what the loud blast in Solan district was all about.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Tags: blast himachal pradeshhimachal pradesh blastHimachal Pradesh newssolan blastsolan news

QUICK LINKS