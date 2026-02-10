Pati, Patni Or Woh: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall, Grabs Her Hair, Violent Catfight Video Goes Viral- Watch

LIVE TV
The incident took place late on Saturday evening when a young man reportedly visited a shopping mall with his girlfriend; coincidentally, his wife also reached the mall around the same time. Upon spotting her husband with another woman, she lost her temper and confronted him on the spot. The man allegedly left the scene as tensions flared.

Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall. Photos: X
Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall. Photos: X

Last updated: February 10, 2026 12:56:14 IST

A dramatic scene unfolded at a shopping mall on Civil Lines Road in the Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, after a woman allegedly caught her husband red-handed shopping with another woman on Saturday evening. What began as a confrontation soon spiralled into a heated argument and then a physical scuffle, drawing the attention of shoppers and mall staff. 

Eyewitnesses said the wife confronted the pair inside the mall, and tensions quickly escalated. A 15- minute video of the altercation, showing a hair-pulling clash between the two women, has since surfaced online and gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions.



What Sparked the Viral 15-Minute Catfight?

The incident took place late on Saturday evening when a young man reportedly visited a shopping mall with his girlfriend; coincidentally, his wife also reached the mall around the same time. Upon spotting her husband with another woman, she lost her temper and confronted him on the spot. The man allegedly left the scene as tensions flared. 

What followed was a heated exchange between the wife nd the girlfriend that soon turned into a physical clash. The altercation reportedly involved verbal abuse and even biting. Shoppers and female mall staff intervened to separate the two women. A video of the nearly 15-minute scuffle later surfaced online and went viral on Monday. 

Commenting on the matter, Rovertsganj Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ramswaroop Verma said the wife later arrived at the police station with her husband. She alleged that he was giving excessive attention to the other woman. Police counselled both sides to calm the situation, and the husband was let off with a warning. 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS