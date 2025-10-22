Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu: School Holidays Announced in Multiple Districts

TAMIL NADU – The northeast monsoon is bringing heavier rainfall and flooding to the area. Consequently, the IMD has issued red and orange weather alerts for select districts. The Tamil Nadu government and district collectors have informed the community that many districts also reported school closures for the health and safety of students and staff, to avoid class disruptions.

Districts with School Closures of October 22, 2025

Schools and colleges are closed in other areas of the north, including Chennai, and coastal areas keeping the safety of students and staff in mind, in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanthapuram, and Ramanathapuram districts. Holidays are also declared for schools in the Union Territory of Puducherry and Karaikal.

Why Schools and Colleges are Closed

Tamil Nadu experienced extreme rainfall due to the northeast monsoon. The flooding and waterlogging conditions were dangerous and extremely difficult shape to travel, seeing extensive inundation reports, and due to this, an orange alert warning was issued for Chennai district for extreme rain with thunderstorms and wildlife. The government imposed school closures for considerable safety reasons, enabling children to be evacuated and relocated safely while assistance worked independently on required relief.

Weather Report

There will be heavy rain across the state for the next two or three days. There is a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and moving on-shore to the state of Tamil Nadu. Because of this, there will be increased rainfall activity for coastal districts and for interior districts. Residents are urged to exercise caution, avoid flooded areas, and assist authorities during any rescues.

Impact on Daily Life

As with schools, many colleges are closed, and transport services may experience delays in the affected areas. Parents and guardians should keep up to date through sanctioned forms of communication regarding further re-opening of the school. Digital classes may continue to assist students to keep moving academically.

With the northeast monsoon at its peak, Tamil Nadu is dealing with heavy rains and flooding. The government’s decision to declare today and tomorrow as school holidays is to ensure student safety in light of an adverse weather scenario. Residents should keep an eye on the weather and consider safety first in this weather. Schools will reopen when weather conditions allow for the safety of students getting to school.

The school closure information is based on official announcements from Tamil Nadu government and district authorities. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and residents should follow updates from the IMD and local authorities. The timing of school reopenings is subject to official notification.