Sex On Namo Bharat Train: Meerut RRTS Operator Suspended, Couple Booked After Viral MMS Surfaces

Videos showing a young couple engaging in sexual acts inside a moving Namo Bharat train on the Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor went viral on social media, prompting a police investigation. The incident occurred on November 24 in a nearly empty premium coach of the train, officials said.

NCRTC Initiates Inquiry After Videos Surface Online

Following the circulation of the videos, the police contacted the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates the RRTS network. An NCRTC official told Hindustan Times that the videos were from November and that an internal investigation had been initiated.

The official added that awareness drives were also being planned to prevent such incidents in the future.

Train Operator Suspended for Filming and Circulating Video

After the inquiry, NCRTC suspended and later terminated an RRTS train operator, identified as Rishabh, for allegedly recording the act from the live CCTV feed and circulating the footage. According to The Times of India, the operator violated strict NCRTC protocols that prohibit staff from recording or sharing surveillance footage.

FIR Registered Against Operator and Unidentified Couple

The Ghaziabad police registered an FIR late Monday night under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 296 (obscene acts in a public place) and 77 (voyeurism), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically.

The FIR names the train operator and also mentions the unidentified couple involved in the act.

Incident Took Place Between Duhai and Muradnagar

As per the FIR, the incident occurred around 4 pm on November 24 when the Namo Bharat train was travelling from Duhai to Muradnagar. The complaint was filed by Dushyant Kumar, security head of DB-RRTS, the agency responsible for operations and maintenance of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS section.

Operator Used Mobile Phone Inside Cab, Says FIR

The FIR stated that NCRTC had directed an inquiry into the train operator’s phone usage on December 2. During the probe, it was found that the operator had used his mobile phone inside the operator cab without permission, in violation of company rules and permanent directions. He was dismissed from service on December 3.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify and trace the couple seen in the viral videos. Investigators suspect that the individuals may be students from colleges located near the Namo Bharat route. The viral footage will form a key part of the investigation, officials added.

AI-Generated Videos Add to Confusion Online

Meanwhile, the controversy has been compounded by claims of a “19-minute viral video” circulating online. Haryana Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav said some videos linked to the case were created using artificial intelligence, leading to misinformation and false accusations against social media influencers. The episode has once again raised concerns over digital privacy and the rapid spread of unverified content online.

