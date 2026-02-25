LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Shimla Shocker: Stray Dog Escapes With 61-Year-Old Patient's Amputated Leg From AIMSS Waste Room, Seen Running Around The Hospital With Limb In Mouth – Watch

A disturbing video from Shimla showed a stray dog carrying a severed human leg near a hospital campus. The clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and forcing authorities to order an inquiry.

Stray Dog Seen With Human Leg in Shimla (Images: X)
Stray Dog Seen With Human Leg in Shimla (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 25, 2026 16:38:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A shocking and disturbing video from Shimla has set off widespread anger and concern after a stray dog was seen walking near a hospital campus carrying a severed human leg in its mouth. The shocking clip was circulated widely on social media.

After it went viral, the authorities were forced to launch a formal inquiry into the incident. The officials are now admitting that it was a case of gross negligence in handling medical waste.

Incident at AIMSS Hospital in Shimla 

The incident happened at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS) in Chamiyana. The video showed a stray dog running around with the amputated limb in its jaws near the hospital entrance.

Staff initially believed the footage was fake, however after viewing it repeatedly and confirming the site, the hospital set up a fact-finding committee to investigate.

Whose Leg Was It?

Officials later confirmed that the limb belonged to 61-year-old Attar Singh, a patient from Mandi district whose leg had been amputated on February 19 during surgery in the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department.

After the operation, his amputated leg was placed in a yellow biomedical waste bag which is the normal procedure. It was kept in a designated storage room from where it was to be handed over to a biomedical waste disposal agency.

How Did It Happen in Shimla?

According to the committee’s report, on the night of February 21, sanitation workers were moving waste bags and left the door of the waste store open and unlocked. Investigators believe this gave the dog an opportunity to slip inside, snatch the bag with the limb, and run off with it. The next morning, staff found the bag empty but didn’t immediately realise what had happened.

The video went viral on February 24 and hospital officials took situation seriously. Several show-cause notices were issued to the sanitation supervisor and the workers on duty that night. 

The hospital authorities also instructed the sanitation contractor to ensure all waste areas remain locked and follow strict biomedical waste disposal rules. The external disposal agency was told to remove waste promptly to avoid similar incidents.

Security staff reportedly tried to recover the limb after spotting the dog, but the animal became aggressive, ran off, and later dropped the leg.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:09 PM IST
