Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

The RPF took an effective police action in Titlagarh Railway Station, Odisha, and sentenced six accused associated with the transportation of drugs worth lakhs using train. RPF had found approximately 22.92 kg of ganja worth 2.22 lakh concealed in the garments of the six young suspects.

RPF Busts Drug Smuggling Racket in Titlagarh

The young accused youths are reported to belong to Madhya Pradesh. A swift action is being celebrated over the name of Sub-inspector Vinay Kumar Bhoee.

One video of the police uncovering how the drugs were being smuggled using innovative means are becoming viral over the social media.

In the video, the accused is lying on the ground with the cops going around him taking off their shirts one by one to expose the bag of drug pouches tied to their upper bodies by a string. The drugs were said to be approximately 22.92 Kg, which is estimated to be 2.22 lakh. The drugs were being trafficked by the accused to Madhya Pradesh in Odisha.

RPF in Titlagarh Railway Station is being praised because of its prompt response. This is amongst their numerous actions against drug trafficking. This time the whole world was stunned by the way the traffickers had concealed the drugs that the individuals had wrapped around their body under clothes.

Ganja Worth Over 3 Lakh Confiscated; Three Arrested

During a major crackdown on drug smuggling, police officers apprehended three individuals and seized over 35 kg of ganja in Titlagarh Railway Station.

The contraband was discovered after the excise department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were on a joint operation following a tip that exposed the contraband. Excise Officer Ashish Behera estimates the price of the confiscated ganja at 3.55 lakh.

The accused was allegedly stopped by the authorities when they were preparing to transport the ganja using the train. Additional investigations are underway to trace the supplier chain and the NDPS Act has been sued under the law.

